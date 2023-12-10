Texans honor Dell with t-shirts in pregame warm-ups | Texans at Jets

Dec 10, 2023 at 10:52 AM
Josh Koch
TDstory

When C.J. Stroud and the Texans took the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for their pregame warm-ups, they did so with a clear message.

Support of their injured teammate Tank Dell.

Stroud and multiple players came out wearing Tank Dell t-shirts in honor of the rookie receiver, who was injured in the first half on a goal-line run play against the Denver Broncos last week.

Dell was carted off and the next day was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fractured fibula, which he had surgically repaired on Monday.

Despite Dell not being able to be on the field with his teammates, the Texans are showing that he is with them no matter what. The rookie finished the season with 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven scores.

📸 Pregame Photos: Texans warm up for Week 14 against the New York Jets in Tank Dell shirts

View the best photos of Texans players warming up at MetLife Stadium prior to the Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets in support of WR Tank Dell after he suffered a season-ending injury in the Week 13 contest against the Denver Broncos.

PhotoGallery_Template
1 / 66
_ZTR1365
2 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1344
3 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_0577
4 / 66
_ZTR1432
5 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_0507
6 / 66
_ZTR1383
7 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1325
8 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1392
9 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1397
10 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1323
11 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1351
12 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_0481
13 / 66
ZT1_0452
14 / 66
_ZTR1348
15 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1356
16 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_0618
17 / 66
ZT1_0573
18 / 66
ZT1_0602
19 / 66
ZT1_0577
20 / 66
ZT1_0548
21 / 66
ZT1_0571
22 / 66
ZT1_0524
23 / 66
ZT1_0523
24 / 66
ZT1_0507
25 / 66
ZT1_0515
26 / 66
_ZTR1383
27 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1408
28 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1432
29 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1744
30 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1754
31 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_0602
32 / 66
_ZTR1801
33 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1839
34 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1754
35 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1766
36 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1756
37 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1849
38 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1744
39 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1803
40 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_0685
41 / 66
ZT1_0660
42 / 66
ZT1_0686
43 / 66
ZT1_0719
44 / 66
ZT1_0676
45 / 66
ZT1_0827
46 / 66
ZT1_0844
47 / 66
ZT1_0827
48 / 66
ZT1_0834
49 / 66
ZT1_0786
50 / 66
ZT1_0826
51 / 66
ZT1_0966
52 / 66
ZT1_0914
53 / 66
ZT1_0939
54 / 66
ZT1_0985
55 / 66
ZT1_0924
56 / 66
_ZTR2404
57 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR2439
58 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_1532
59 / 66
ZT1_1512
60 / 66
ZT1_1511
61 / 66
_ZTR2408
62 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR2507
63 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR2518
64 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_1507
65 / 66
_ZTR2524
66 / 66
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Big Play Breakdown | Texans at Jets, Week 14

John Harris breaks down the important plays of the day after the 30-6 loss to New York
news

Texans already moving on, focusing on Titans and Week 15

After a 30-6 road defeat to the Jets, the Houston Texans are setting their sights on their Week 15 opponents and a road trip to Tennessee.
news

VanderBlog: New York Notes from the Booth

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans fall to the Jets in Week 14.
news

INSTANT AUDIO: Drew and John evaluate a tough outing against the Jets, plus Brevin Jordan and Robert Woods in the locker room

The Houston Texans fell to the New York Jets on Sunday and picked up injuries to a number of key players including QB C.J. Stroud. Drew and John dive into the game and look ahead.
news

Plethora of injuries plague Texans in loss | Texans at Jets

Key players go down with injuries in loss to New York
news

C.J. Stroud exits Jets game, being evaluated for a concussion | Texans at Jets

Texans rookie quarterback left game vs Jets in the fourth quarter
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 30-6 to the New York Jets

The Houston Texans will continue their road trip with the Tennessee Titans in Week 15
news

Nico Collins joins exclusive Houston Texans receiving club | Texans at Jets

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in the Week 14 game versus the Jets.
news

Inactives: TE Dalton Schultz out for Week 14 road game at Jets

The Houston Texans released their inactives list before the Week 14 road matchup with the New York Jets. They'll be without tight end Dalton Schultz for the second straight week.
news

Know Your Foe: New York Jets | Week 14

 With scheduled rain on the horizon and THIS Jets defense waiting, it's going to be a bare knuckle brawl on Sunday. 
news

By the Numbers: Texans travel to New York for Week 14 contest

A weather-impacted trip to New York/New Jersey is ahead for the Texans as they play meaningful football in December for the first time in years. Let's dive into the numbers for this matchup with the New York Jets.
Advertising