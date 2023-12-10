Texans honor Dell with t-shirts in pregame warm-ups | Texans at Jets

When C.J. Stroud and the Texans took the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for their pregame warm-ups, they did so with a clear message.
Support of their injured teammate Tank Dell.
Stroud and multiple players came out wearing Tank Dell t-shirts in honor of the rookie receiver, who was injured in the first half on a goal-line run play against the Denver Broncos last week.
Dell was carted off and the next day was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fractured fibula, which he had surgically repaired on Monday.
Despite Dell not being able to be on the field with his teammates, the Texans are showing that he is with them no matter what. The rookie finished the season with 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven scores.
View the best photos of Texans players warming up at MetLife Stadium prior to the Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets in support of WR Tank Dell after he suffered a season-ending injury in the Week 13 contest against the Denver Broncos.