Texans Inch Closer: Stroud to Collins for Score | Week 12

Trailing 24-14 with 7:05 left in the game, the Texans needed a quick score to get back into within one of the Jaguars.
A quick five-play drive that spanned 55 yards and took just 1:50 off the clock is how Houston responded to that need. The drive was capped by a 17-yard touchdown connection between C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins. It was the fifth touchdown between the duo this season. Collins entered the game as the Texans' leading receiver.
A key play to set up the quick drive was the 34-yard pitch and catch between Stroud and Xavier Hutchinson. It was his first reception of the game but got the Texans drive moving.
After the drive, Stroud was sitting at 21 of 29 for 251 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie also had 31 yards rushing and a score on the day.
