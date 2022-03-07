Texans Joining in Houston Food Bank's 40th Birthday Celebration | Daily Brew

Mar 07, 2022 at 04:10 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Houston Food Bank turns 40 this week, and the Texans are excited to celebrate!

Several players, Houston Texans Cheerleaders and TORO the mascot will join volunteers to help sort and package food Tuesday at the East Houston headquarters. The Houston Food Bank is one of the franchise's three strategic community partners, and in addition to Tuesday's work, the Texans are also sponsoring an ice cream truck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for everyone volunteering and working at the facility.

📸 | Celebrating 40 Years of Feeding Houston

Look back at the history of the Houston Texans and Houston Food Banks partnership.

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
1 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
2 / 123

Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
McNairs
3 / 123
Moms in Cooking Matters make a healthy meal alongside Cheerleaders
4 / 123
Moms in Klein ISD learn how to stretch their food dollar in Cooking Matters
5 / 123
HOUSTON - SEPTEMBER 29: Yao Ming #11, Ron Artest #96 and Luis Scola #4 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 29, 2008 at The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
6 / 123

HOUSTON - SEPTEMBER 29: Yao Ming #11, Ron Artest #96 and Luis Scola #4 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 29, 2008 at The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bill Baptist/2008 NBAE
IMG_2375
7 / 123
HOUSTON - SEPTEMBER 29: Yao Ming #11, Ron Artest #96 and Luis Scola #4 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 29, 2008 at The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
8 / 123

HOUSTON - SEPTEMBER 29: Yao Ming #11, Ron Artest #96 and Luis Scola #4 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 29, 2008 at The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bill Baptist/2008 NBAE
Hurricane Ike Relief 154
9 / 123
An image from the May 22, 2021 CD Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.
10 / 123

An image from the May 22, 2021 CD Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.

Michelle C. Watson
Hurricane Ike Relief 163
11 / 123
HOUSTON - SEPTEMBER 29: Yao Ming #11, Ron Artest #96 and Luis Scola #4 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 29, 2008 at The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
12 / 123

HOUSTON - SEPTEMBER 29: Yao Ming #11, Ron Artest #96 and Luis Scola #4 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 29, 2008 at The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bill Baptist/2008 NBAE
Hurricane Ike Relief 106
13 / 123
Hurricane Ike Relief 115
14 / 123
Hurricane Ike Relief 062
15 / 123
Hurricane Ike Relief 065
16 / 123
Hurricane Ike Relief 043
17 / 123
Guard Jeff Allen strikes a pose with fans on Texans Care Volunteer Day
18 / 123
Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
Hurricane Ike Relief 041
19 / 123
Fans pose for a photo on Texans Care Volunteer Day
20 / 123
Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
Hurricane Ike Relief 057
21 / 123
HOUSTON - SEPTEMBER 29: Yao Ming #11, Ron Artest #96 and Luis Scola #4 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 29, 2008 at The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
22 / 123

HOUSTON - SEPTEMBER 29: Yao Ming #11, Ron Artest #96 and Luis Scola #4 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 29, 2008 at The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bill Baptist/2008 NBAE
An image from the Dec. 16, 2020 CD Chevron Market Pantry event in Houston, TX.
23 / 123

An image from the Dec. 16, 2020 CD Chevron Market Pantry event in Houston, TX.

KENNETH RICHMOND
Hurricane Ike Relief 029
24 / 123
Hurricane Ike Relief 028
25 / 123
Hurricane Ike Relief 040
26 / 123
An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.
27 / 123

An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
Hurricane Ike Relief 016
28 / 123
Hurricane Ike Relief 008
29 / 123
group check1
30 / 123
Houston Food Bank Open House Nov 2021
31 / 123

Houston Food Bank Open House Nov 2021

Houston Food Bank Open House Nov 2021
32 / 123

Houston Food Bank Open House Nov 2021

An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.
33 / 123

An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.
34 / 123

An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
Houston Food Bank Open House Nov 2021
35 / 123

Houston Food Bank Open House Nov 2021

Houston Food Bank Open House Nov 2021
36 / 123

Houston Food Bank Open House Nov 2021

A partnership between the Texans and Whataburger raised more than $135,000 for the Houston Food Bank during Hunger Action Month
37 / 123
An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.
38 / 123

An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.

Andy Bao/Houston Texans
A Houston Texans Teen Club member packs food in the Houston Food Bank market pantry
39 / 123
An image from the Oct. 19, 2021 Huddle Against Hunger event at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School in Houston, TX.
40 / 123

An image from the Oct. 19, 2021 Huddle Against Hunger event at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 19, 2021 Huddle Against Hunger event at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School in Houston, TX.
41 / 123

An image from the Oct. 19, 2021 Huddle Against Hunger event at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 19, 2021 Huddle Against Hunger event at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School in Houston, TX.
42 / 123

An image from the Oct. 19, 2021 Huddle Against Hunger event at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 19, 2021 Huddle Against Hunger event at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School in Houston, TX.
43 / 123

An image from the Oct. 19, 2021 Huddle Against Hunger event at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 19, 2021 Huddle Against Hunger event at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School in Houston, TX.
44 / 123

An image from the Oct. 19, 2021 Huddle Against Hunger event at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Whataburger Hunger Action Campaign Kickoff Event at Whataburger in Houston, TX on Sept. 28, 2021.
45 / 123

An image from the Whataburger Hunger Action Campaign Kickoff Event at Whataburger in Houston, TX on Sept. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans
An image from the Oct. 19, 2021 Huddle Against Hunger event at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School in Houston, TX.
46 / 123

An image from the Oct. 19, 2021 Huddle Against Hunger event at J. Ruth Smith Elementary School in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 22, 2021 CD Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.
47 / 123

An image from the May 22, 2021 CD Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the May 18, 2021 CD Huddle Against Hunger Kroger event in Houston, TX.
48 / 123

An image from the May 18, 2021 CD Huddle Against Hunger Kroger event in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the May 18, 2021 CD Huddle Against Hunger Kroger event in Houston, TX.
49 / 123

An image from the May 18, 2021 CD Huddle Against Hunger Kroger event in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the May 18, 2021 CD Huddle Against Hunger Kroger event in Houston, TX.
50 / 123

An image from the May 18, 2021 CD Huddle Against Hunger Kroger event in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the Dec. 1, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger Surprise at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.
51 / 123

An image from the Dec. 1, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger Surprise at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.

KENNETH RICHMOND
An image from the May 18, 2021 CD Huddle Against Hunger Kroger event in Houston, TX.
52 / 123

An image from the May 18, 2021 CD Huddle Against Hunger Kroger event in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the Dec. 16, 2020 CD Chevron Market Pantry event in Houston, TX.
53 / 123

An image from the Dec. 16, 2020 CD Chevron Market Pantry event in Houston, TX.

KENNETH RICHMOND
An image from the Dec. 1, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger Surprise at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.
54 / 123

An image from the Dec. 1, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger Surprise at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.

KENNETH RICHMOND
An image from the Dec. 1, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger Surprise at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.
55 / 123

An image from the Dec. 1, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger Surprise at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.

KENNETH RICHMOND
An image from the Dec. 1, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger Surprise at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.
56 / 123

An image from the Dec. 1, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger Surprise at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.

KENNETH RICHMOND
An image from the Jan. 8, 2020 community development event, The Souper Bowl of Caring, at The Rhodes School in Humble, TX.
57 / 123

An image from the Jan. 8, 2020 community development event, The Souper Bowl of Caring, at The Rhodes School in Humble, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Dec. 1, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger Surprise at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.
58 / 123

An image from the Dec. 1, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger Surprise at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.

KENNETH RICHMOND
An image from the Nov. 10, 2020 Whataburger and Houston Texans Hunger Action Month Fundraiser in Houston, TX.
59 / 123

An image from the Nov. 10, 2020 Whataburger and Houston Texans Hunger Action Month Fundraiser in Houston, TX.

KENNETH RICHMOND
An image from the Dec. 1, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger Surprise at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.
60 / 123

An image from the Dec. 1, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger Surprise at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, TX.

KENNETH RICHMOND
An image from the Sept. 25, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger surprise at Willman J. "Bill" Plummer Middle School in Houston, TX.
61 / 123

An image from the Sept. 25, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger surprise at Willman J. "Bill" Plummer Middle School in Houston, TX.

Kenneth David Richmond
An image from the Sept. 25, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger surprise at Willman J. "Bill" Plummer Middle School in Houston, TX.
62 / 123

An image from the Sept. 25, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger surprise at Willman J. "Bill" Plummer Middle School in Houston, TX.

KENNETH DAVID RICHMOND
An image from the Sept. 25, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger surprise at Willman J. "Bill" Plummer Middle School in Houston, TX.
63 / 123

An image from the Sept. 25, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger surprise at Willman J. "Bill" Plummer Middle School in Houston, TX.

KENNETH DAVID RICHMOND
An image from the Jan. 8, 2020 community development event, The Souper Bowl of Caring, at The Rhodes School in Humble, TX.
64 / 123

An image from the Jan. 8, 2020 community development event, The Souper Bowl of Caring, at The Rhodes School in Humble, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Nov. 26, 2019 community development event at the Houston Food Bank.
65 / 123

An image from the Nov. 26, 2019 community development event at the Houston Food Bank.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Jan. 8, 2020 community development event, The Souper Bowl of Caring, at The Rhodes School in Humble, TX.
66 / 123

An image from the Jan. 8, 2020 community development event, The Souper Bowl of Caring, at The Rhodes School in Humble, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Oct. 15, 2019 community development event.
67 / 123

An image from the Oct. 15, 2019 community development event.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Oct. 15, 2019 community development event.
68 / 123

An image from the Oct. 15, 2019 community development event.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Nov. 26, 2019 community development event at the Houston Food Bank.
69 / 123

An image from the Nov. 26, 2019 community development event at the Houston Food Bank.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 15, 2019 community development event.
70 / 123

An image from the Oct. 15, 2019 community development event.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Sept. 17, 2019 Houston Texans community development event. The Texans hosted the Huddle Against Hunger Launch at the Houston Food Bank.
71 / 123

An image from the Sept. 17, 2019 Houston Texans community development event. The Texans hosted the Huddle Against Hunger Launch at the Houston Food Bank.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Sept. 17, 2019 Houston Texans community development event. The Texans hosted the Huddle Against Hunger Launch at the Houston Food Bank.
72 / 123

An image from the Sept. 17, 2019 Houston Texans community development event. The Texans hosted the Huddle Against Hunger Launch at the Houston Food Bank.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Sept. 17, 2019 Houston Texans community development event. The Texans hosted the Huddle Against Hunger Launch at the Houston Food Bank.
73 / 123

An image from the Sept. 17, 2019 Houston Texans community development event. The Texans hosted the Huddle Against Hunger Launch at the Houston Food Bank.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Sept. 17, 2019 Houston Texans community development event. The Texans hosted the Huddle Against Hunger Launch at the Houston Food Bank.
74 / 123

An image from the Sept. 17, 2019 Houston Texans community development event. The Texans hosted the Huddle Against Hunger Launch at the Houston Food Bank.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Sept. 17, 2019 Houston Texans community development event. The Texans hosted the Huddle Against Hunger Launch at the Houston Food Bank.
75 / 123

An image from the Sept. 17, 2019 Houston Texans community development event. The Texans hosted the Huddle Against Hunger Launch at the Houston Food Bank.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
76 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
77 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
78 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
79 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
80 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
81 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
82 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
83 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
84 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
85 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
86 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
87 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
88 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Sept. 20, 2018 community development event at the Houston Food Bank in which Texans Women volunteered in sorting food boxes.
89 / 123

An image from the Sept. 20, 2018 community development event at the Houston Food Bank in which Texans Women volunteered in sorting food boxes.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
90 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
91 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
92 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
93 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
94 / 123

Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
95 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
96 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
97 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
98 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
99 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
100 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
101 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
102 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
103 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
104 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
105 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
106 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
107 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
108 / 123

Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
109 / 123

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
110 / 123

Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
An image from the Sept. 20, 2018 community development event at the Houston Food Bank in which Texans Women volunteered in sorting food boxes.
111 / 123

An image from the Sept. 20, 2018 community development event at the Houston Food Bank in which Texans Women volunteered in sorting food boxes.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
112 / 123

Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
113 / 123

Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
114 / 123

Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
An image from the Sept. 25, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger surprise at Willman J. "Bill" Plummer Middle School in Houston, TX.
115 / 123

An image from the Sept. 25, 2020 Huddle Against Hunger surprise at Willman J. "Bill" Plummer Middle School in Houston, TX.

KENNETH DAVID RICHMOND
Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
116 / 123

Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
117 / 123

Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
118 / 123

Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
119 / 123

Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
120 / 123

Houston Texans players Kendall Lamm and Greg Mancz, along with Texans mascot Toro, spent time with volunteers on Sept. 2, 2017 at the Houston Food Bank packaging food to be delivered to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson
7Q5A6477
121 / 123
0007_UH Alumni 2018_051018_JTP
122 / 123
JOHNNY/JOHNNY THAN
7Q5A6469
123 / 123
Since 2003, the Houston Texans have donated more than $3 million to the Houston Food Bank, which serves the hungry in 18 counties in the area. For the past six years, they've teamed up with Whataburger for the Hunger Action Campaign. That program has raised an additional $825,000 for the Houston Food Bank. Additionally, they've partnered with Kroger to help support the Huddle Against Hunger program, which teaches area students K-12 about understanding the issues of hunger in the community.

The Houston Food Bank estimates that about one in seven people in southeast Texas don't have enough to eat, but that every dollar donated can provide three meals.

If you'd like to help the Houston Food Bank, please click HERE.

