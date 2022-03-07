Texans Joining in Houston Food Bank's 40th Birthday Celebration | Daily Brew

The Houston Food Bank turns 40 this week, and the Texans are excited to celebrate!
Several players, Houston Texans Cheerleaders and TORO the mascot will join volunteers to help sort and package food Tuesday at the East Houston headquarters. The Houston Food Bank is one of the franchise's three strategic community partners, and in addition to Tuesday's work, the Texans are also sponsoring an ice cream truck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for everyone volunteering and working at the facility.
Since 2003, the Houston Texans have donated more than $3 million to the Houston Food Bank, which serves the hungry in 18 counties in the area. For the past six years, they've teamed up with Whataburger for the Hunger Action Campaign. That program has raised an additional $825,000 for the Houston Food Bank. Additionally, they've partnered with Kroger to help support the Huddle Against Hunger program, which teaches area students K-12 about understanding the issues of hunger in the community.
The Houston Food Bank estimates that about one in seven people in southeast Texas don't have enough to eat, but that every dollar donated can provide three meals.
