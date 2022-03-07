Texans Joining in Houston Food Bank's 40th Birthday Celebration | Daily Brew

Since 2003, the Houston Texans have donated more than $3 million to the Houston Food Bank, which serves the hungry in 18 counties in the area. For the past six years, they've teamed up with Whataburger for the Hunger Action Campaign. That program has raised an additional $825,000 for the Houston Food Bank. Additionally, they've partnered with Kroger to help support the Huddle Against Hunger program, which teaches area students K-12 about understanding the issues of hunger in the community.