Running back position a target for Texans upgrade

Like every offseason, many players will leave, and many will arrive. In 2021, the turnover was higher than normal for the Texans, and the 2022 turnover will likely be high as well.
And there will be new faces at running back.
Rex Burkhead, Scottie Phillips and Darius Anderson are the only Texans under contract for 2022 at the position. Burkhead led that trio with 427 yards and three scores. Phillips carried six times for 13 yards, while Anderson's yet to log an NFL snap.
At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, GM Nick Caserio and Head Coach Lovie Smith both discussed the run game and the need to get better at running back.
"Just like most positions, we weren't satisfied with what we were able to get production from that running back position," Smith said. "If you're a running football team, you have to have a bell cow. We're going to dress probably three guys each week and they need to be able to contribute in some way."
Caserio explained at running back, the Texans will "evaluate as we go", and will add some backs via the draft, free agency, trade and/or the waiver wire. Ultimately, though, Smith explained Houston just needs more talent on the squad.
"I'm kind of stating the obvious right now, but just like most of our positions, we need to add depth," Smith said. "Not just depth: we need to add good football players there."
Smith, Caserio and the Texans have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, starting in the first round at third overall.
