Running back position a target for Texans upgrade

"Just like most positions, we weren't satisfied with what we were able to get production from that running back position," Smith said. "If you're a running football team, you have to have a bell cow. We're going to dress probably three guys each week and they need to be able to contribute in some way."

Caserio explained at running back, the Texans will "evaluate as we go", and will add some backs via the draft, free agency, trade and/or the waiver wire. Ultimately, though, Smith explained Houston just needs more talent on the squad.

"I'm kind of stating the obvious right now, but just like most of our positions, we need to add depth," Smith said. "Not just depth: we need to add good football players there."