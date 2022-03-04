Lovie Smith: Combine is "very valuable" for the Texans

"For some of our scouts, they have a lot of the information already on these guys," Smith said. "But for me, it's my first conversation that I've had with most of these guys. So just the initial 'get-to-know each other' phase is pretty important. Any information is good information."

General Manager Nick Caserio described the process as mainly seeing what a prospect knows about football, and how in those conversations, the Houston evaluators "try to steer it towards football as much as possible" and to "let them kind of teach us what they know". Smith added that he and the Texans are trying to max out what they can learn in the allotted time, and that it's akin to being on a first date.

"You have 20 minutes to get as much as you possibly can," Smith said. "We take every second pretty much. But we're going to talk again. As I say, the first date, there's going to be more dates with most of these guys and it's just the start of the process."