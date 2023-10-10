Texans marching onto the Saints, Will Ferrell going Old School | Daily Brew

Oct 10, 2023 at 09:55 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_DB Tunsil Tytus

Happy Tuesday! The Houston Texans look to get back on the winning track this week, hosting the New Orleans Saints for their Week 6 matchup. But first, we look back at Sunday's oh-so-close loss at Atlanta:

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, S Jalen Pitre, LB Henry To'oTo'o and WR Robert Woods spoke with the media on Monday to break down the game. To'oT'o finished with a team-high 12 tackles. Find out what the rookie LB has to say about facing QB Derek Carr and RB Alvin Kamara in Monday's one-minute recap.

The Texans offensive line did not give up a sack on C.J. Stroud for the third consecutive week. The lineup changed significantly with Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard back in action.

"I think just having them back in our huddle is very good and our leadership and our guys and we know what this offense can do," Woods said. "We have everybody and we're full powered. You know, that left side is our strong side and then protecting CJ."

The offensive line consisting of Tunsil, Howard, Jarrett Patterson, Shaq Mason and George Fant--participated in all 58 snaps on that side of the ball against the Falcons. Here is the full snap count for Week 5.

5 things we learned from the Texans' loss to the Falcons

Rookie WR Tank Dell left Sunday's game late in the second quarter and did not return. This week, Dell is in the concussion protocol. Read the latest on his condition and who might step up if Dell can't go on Sunday.

On his Monday radio show and podcast, Ryans discussed the progress he has seen from his squad through five games and the keys to getting a win against the Saints.

Coming up...
LB Blake Cashman as a guest on tonight's "Texans Huddle" airing at 6 p.m. CT on Sports Radio 610 (also available on the Podcasts page).

And finally,
It's giving real-life "Old School" vibes…

Will Ferrell went back to his alma mater, USC, to spin some tunes (Eye of the Tiger, anyone?) for his son's frat party and totally brought the house down during the Trojans parents' weekend.

Related Content

news

Moving on...and history made  | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans start the work week looking ahead to the matchup with the Saints, and looking back a bit at what went down in Atlanta.
news

Friday, Founder's Day and Gameday | Daily Brew

Celebrate the founding of the Houston Texans by reading this Daily Brew about some things the organization has planned for the anniversary.
news

Five Texans on the All-Rookie team so far, DeMeco's impact, AFC Power rankings | Daily Brew

The Texans rookies get some national attention, DeMeco Ryans' impact, plus how did the past two wins have Houston moving up in the AFC power rankings. 
news

Back at it...with the Atlanta Falcons waiting | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans return to work on Wednesday to get ready for the Atlanta Falcons. Here's a recap of some Texans news nuggets to get your day going.
news

C.J. Stroud's birthday, winning moments, Mean Girls | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have a history-making QB that turns 22 today and are coming off back-to-back wins in four-way tie in the AFC South.
news

Start to finish domination & J.J. Watt's Day | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans ran away with their second straight victory of the season, and J.J. Watt's brilliant career was celebrated with his Ring of Honor induction.
news

J.J., C.J., Tank and Terrible Towels | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with his thoughts on one of the most important regular season games in recent memory.
news

J.J. Watt's letter to H-Town, C.J. Stroud praise, Swift-Kelce parody | Daily Brew

J.J. Watt writes a letter to Houston and the fans, C.J. Stroud is getting a lot of attention and who doesn't love a good parody song?
news

Battle Red Alert &  T.J. Watt's..."obscure"...memory of J.J.| Daily Brew

The Texans are wearing the Battle Red helmets and jerseys this Sunday, T.J. Watt has an "obscure" memory of his brother, and much more.
news

DeMeco Ryans named GMFB's "Coach of the Week," Watt's return | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryan is named GMFB's "Coach of the Week" after his first win as head coach, the biggest moments from Week 3, plus J.J. Watt Week is here.
news

Victory Monday! Shout outs after a Texans win | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans picked up their first win of the season on Sunday in Jacksonville, and here's the roundup of what made it happen.
Advertising