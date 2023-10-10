Texans marching onto the Saints, Will Ferrell going Old School | Daily Brew

Happy Tuesday! The Houston Texans look to get back on the winning track this week, hosting the New Orleans Saints for their Week 6 matchup. But first, we look back at Sunday's oh-so-close loss at Atlanta:

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, S Jalen Pitre, LB Henry To'oTo'o and WR Robert Woods spoke with the media on Monday to break down the game. To'oT'o finished with a team-high 12 tackles. Find out what the rookie LB has to say about facing QB Derek Carr and RB Alvin Kamara in Monday's one-minute recap.

The Texans offensive line did not give up a sack on C.J. Stroud for the third consecutive week. The lineup changed significantly with Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard back in action.

"I think just having them back in our huddle is very good and our leadership and our guys and we know what this offense can do," Woods said. "We have everybody and we're full powered. You know, that left side is our strong side and then protecting CJ."

The offensive line consisting of Tunsil, Howard, Jarrett Patterson, Shaq Mason and George Fant--participated in all 58 snaps on that side of the ball against the Falcons. Here is the full snap count for Week 5.

Rookie WR Tank Dell left Sunday's game late in the second quarter and did not return. This week, Dell is in the concussion protocol. Read the latest on his condition and who might step up if Dell can't go on Sunday.