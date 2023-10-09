Injury update, WR readiness, eye on the Saints | 1-Minute Recap

Stroud Stands Tall

Quarterback C.J. Stroud guided the Texans offense on an 11-play, 75 yard drive that lasted 5:08 at the end of the fourth quarter. His third-down, 18-yard scoring strike to tight end Dalton Schultz , and the Ka'imi Fairbairn point after, with 1:49 remaining in the contest gave Houston a 19-18 lead.

"It was very encouraging to see C.J., a young quarterback, not flinch," Ryans said. "Last drive of the game, we needed to go down and go score and he didn't flinch. Operated with precision. The ball placement, the decision making. It was true poise from a young quarterback and that's what it takes to play the toughest position in sports."

Woods agreed about Stroud's poise and pointed out how "that moment wasn't too big for him at all."

The Saints Come Marching In

The Texans host New Orleans in Week 6, and the Saints roll into town after embarrassing the Patriots yesterday in New England, 34-0. Former Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu picked off a pass midway through the opening quarter and returned it 27 yards for a score. New Orleans never trailed and scored in every quarter en route to the blowout road win.

Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, who led the Texans with 12 tackles Sunday, is impressed with running back Alvin Kamara (#41) and quarterback Derek Carr (4).

"They're a big, talented team," To'oTo'o said. "They've got a lot of weapons on offense. They do a great job, almost similar to the Falcons, they try to get 41 the ball out in space. 4's a good quarterback."