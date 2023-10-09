Injury update, WR readiness, eye on the Saints | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans spent Monday in the weight room and training room, reviewing the video of Sunday's loss at Atlanta, in meetings and more. Safety Jalen Pitre, linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and wide receiver Robert Woods met with the media late in the morning for press conferences inside NRG Stadium. In the afternoon, head coach DeMeco Ryans spent time with the media as well. Here are a few key new items of note, which can be read in less than 60 seconds.
Dell Update
Wide receiver Tank Dell exited Sunday's game with a concussion, and on Monday Ryans said the rookie pass-catcher is now in the concussion protocol.
WR readiness
With Dell out, Woods, Nico Collins and the rest of the receivers were—and might be—relied upon to pick up some slack.
According to Woods, they're more than capable.
"I've been saying since training camp and OTA's, ever since I got here, that this team is full of route-runners and receivers who can get open and separate," Woods said. "Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie (III), I think Noah (Brown) might be coming back. But these are receivers who know how to create in space and get open."
Stroud Stands Tall
Quarterback C.J. Stroud guided the Texans offense on an 11-play, 75 yard drive that lasted 5:08 at the end of the fourth quarter. His third-down, 18-yard scoring strike to tight end Dalton Schultz , and the Ka'imi Fairbairn point after, with 1:49 remaining in the contest gave Houston a 19-18 lead.
"It was very encouraging to see C.J., a young quarterback, not flinch," Ryans said. "Last drive of the game, we needed to go down and go score and he didn't flinch. Operated with precision. The ball placement, the decision making. It was true poise from a young quarterback and that's what it takes to play the toughest position in sports."
Woods agreed about Stroud's poise and pointed out how "that moment wasn't too big for him at all."
The Saints Come Marching In
The Texans host New Orleans in Week 6, and the Saints roll into town after embarrassing the Patriots yesterday in New England, 34-0. Former Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu picked off a pass midway through the opening quarter and returned it 27 yards for a score. New Orleans never trailed and scored in every quarter en route to the blowout road win.
Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, who led the Texans with 12 tackles Sunday, is impressed with running back Alvin Kamara (#41) and quarterback Derek Carr (4).
"They're a big, talented team," To'oTo'o said. "They've got a lot of weapons on offense. They do a great job, almost similar to the Falcons, they try to get 41 the ball out in space. 4's a good quarterback."
The Saints came up with three takeaways against the Patriots, dominated time of possession 39:34 to 20:26, and held the Patriots to just 156 yards of offense.