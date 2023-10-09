Injury update, WR readiness, eye on the Saints | 1-Minute Recap

Oct 09, 2023 at 03:42 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Houston Texans spent Monday in the weight room and training room, reviewing the video of Sunday's loss at Atlanta, in meetings and more. Safety Jalen Pitre, linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and wide receiver Robert Woods met with the media late in the morning for press conferences inside NRG Stadium. In the afternoon, head coach DeMeco Ryans spent time with the media as well. Here are a few key new items of note, which can be read in less than 60 seconds.

Dell Update

Wide receiver Tank Dell exited Sunday's game with a concussion, and on Monday Ryans said the rookie pass-catcher is now in the concussion protocol.

WR readiness

With Dell out, Woods, Nico Collins and the rest of the receivers were—and might be—relied upon to pick up some slack.

According to Woods, they're more than capable.

"I've been saying since training camp and OTA's, ever since I got here, that this team is full of route-runners and receivers who can get open and separate," Woods said. "Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie (III), I think Noah (Brown) might be coming back. But these are receivers who know how to create in space and get open."

Stroud Stands Tall

Quarterback C.J. Stroud guided the Texans offense on an 11-play, 75 yard drive that lasted 5:08 at the end of the fourth quarter. His third-down, 18-yard scoring strike to tight end Dalton Schultz , and the Ka'imi Fairbairn point after, with 1:49 remaining in the contest gave Houston a 19-18 lead.

"It was very encouraging to see C.J., a young quarterback, not flinch," Ryans said. "Last drive of the game, we needed to go down and go score and he didn't flinch. Operated with precision. The ball placement, the decision making. It was true poise from a young quarterback and that's what it takes to play the toughest position in sports."

Woods agreed about Stroud's poise and pointed out how "that moment wasn't too big for him at all."

The Saints Come Marching In

The Texans host New Orleans in Week 6, and the Saints roll into town after embarrassing the Patriots yesterday in New England, 34-0. Former Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu picked off a pass midway through the opening quarter and returned it 27 yards for a score. New Orleans never trailed and scored in every quarter en route to the blowout road win.

Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, who led the Texans with 12 tackles Sunday, is impressed with running back Alvin Kamara (#41) and quarterback Derek Carr (4).

"They're a big, talented team," To'oTo'o said. "They've got a lot of weapons on offense. They do a great job, almost similar to the Falcons, they try to get 41 the ball out in space. 4's a good quarterback."

The Saints came up with three takeaways against the Patriots, dominated time of possession 39:34 to 20:26, and held the Patriots to just 156 yards of offense.

Related Content

news

O-Line shuffling, Captains Combo and more | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans worked inside NRG Stadium on Thursday, and here's a 1-minute read that will get you up-to-date on all the news from the team.
news

Big returns, Birds on the ground, Stroud's celebration | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans welcomed back several key contributors to Wednesday's practice, and also discussed the Sunday challenge with RB Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Steelers challenge ahead "as high as it gets" | 1-Minute Recap

Here's a 1-minute read on some of the more notable storylines to emerge from the Houston Texans on Thursday.
news

Jalen Pitre returns, facing a former team, injury update | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans returned to practice on Wednesday and welcomed back team captain Jalen Pitre. 
news

Injury updates, run game reax, load management | 1-Minute Recap

A new name appeared on the Houston Texans injury report, C.J. Stroud's load management was discussed and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik shared why the run game has struggled early.
news

Happy returns, C.J. Stroud's outlook, quickdraw QB | 1-minute recap

The Texans welcomed back a pair of key contributors Wednesday, C.J. Stroud said he's feeling good, and the matchup with Jacksonville will feature a QB with a quick release.
news

Run it, Injury update, captains added | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced Friday, and here are some of the more notable storylines from a 1-minute read. 
news

Tempo talk, Colts 1st impressions, Injury update | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced Wednesday, and here are some key storylines from the day of work in preparation for the Indianapolis Colts.
news

QB comparisons, history was made & more | 1-Minute Recap

This 1-minute read will catch up with all you need to know about what happened Monday at NRG Stadim with the Houston Texans. 
news

C.J. Stroud talks Ravens & O-line updated | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced on Wednesday and had to do so without a few key pieces. Plus, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud shared some thoughts on the Ravens.
news

Captains named, O-line shuffling, Ravens on deck | 1-Minute Recap

The Texans practiced Monday at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and this 1-minute read fills you in on the captains announcement, some jersey number changes and much more.
Advertising