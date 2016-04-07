 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Texans nationally televised in 2016 preseason

Apr 07, 2016 at 08:11 AM

The Texans will have a nationally-televised preseason game for the second-straight year, according to the NFL 2016 preseason schedule announced Thursday.

FOX will broadcast Houston's third preseason game as the Texans host Arizona on August 28 at 3 p.m. CDT. Last year, the Texans matchup against the Saints was also nationally televised. The August 30 (Preseason Week 3) game commemorated the ten-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The 2016 preseason game against Arizona will mark the 10th time in the franchise's 15 years of play the Texans have had a nationally-televised preseason game. It is also the second time Bill O'Brien will coach against the Cardinals in preseason action. O'Brien's first opponent as the Texans head coach was Arizona in Week 1 of the 2014 preseason. The Texans will also close out their preseason against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium for the second-consecutive year.

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising