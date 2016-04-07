Texans nationally televised in 2016 preseason

FOX will broadcast Houston's third preseason game as the Texans host Arizona on August 28 at 3 p.m. CDT. Last year, the Texans matchup against the Saints was also nationally televised. The August 30 (Preseason Week 3) game commemorated the ten-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The 2016 preseason game against Arizona will mark the 10th time in the franchise's 15 years of play the Texans have had a nationally-televised preseason game. It is also the second time Bill O'Brien will coach against the Cardinals in preseason action. O'Brien's first opponent as the Texans head coach was Arizona in Week 1 of the 2014 preseason. The Texans will also close out their preseason against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium for the second-consecutive year.