Texans offseason ranked among best in NFL

With OTAs underway and training camp on the horizon, the 2015 season is around the corner.
In the meantime, it's still the offseason which means lots of lists and ranking from national media.
This week, the Texans were among the best in the league in NFL.com's offseason rankings. Houston came in fourth behind the Jets, Dolphins, and Eagles, with the free agent acquisitions of Vince Wilfork, Brian Hoyer, and Rahim Moore. NFL.com's senior analyst Gil Brandt, who ranked some of the top teams and their offseasons this week, likes what the Texans have done to solidify their team.
"Bill O'Brien's squad -- which won nine games with three starting quarterbacks in 2014 -- has talent," Brandt said. "Signing Hoyer, who I expect to beat out Ryan Mallett for the top job, will go a long way toward stabilizing the position and should help Houston reach double digits in wins this season. O'Brien coached Hoyer in New England and knows how to get the most out of him, especially with a promising rookie (Strong) joining rising youngster DeAndre Hopkins on the receiving corps.
"Re-signing Derek Newton, one of the more underrated right tackles in the NFL, was key, as Newton is a good run-blocker and pass protector."
Houston's 2015 draft class also played a part in their offseason accolades.
"First-round pick Kevin Johnson (cornerback) and second-round pick Benardrick McKinney (linebacker) are both capable of starting; Johnson, who can cover and play the run, has Pro Bowl potential, while McKinney brings size and competitiveness," Brandt said. "I also like sixth-round pick Reshard Cliett (linebacker), who should be a great addition to the special teams unit."
