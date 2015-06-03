Texans offseason ranked among best in NFL

"Bill O'Brien's squad -- which won nine games with three starting quarterbacks in 2014 -- has talent," Brandt said. "Signing Hoyer, who I expect to beat out Ryan Mallett for the top job, will go a long way toward stabilizing the position and should help Houston reach double digits in wins this season. O'Brien coached Hoyer in New England and knows how to get the most out of him, especially with a promising rookie (Strong) joining rising youngster DeAndre Hopkins on the receiving corps.