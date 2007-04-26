Texans Pick 2007 Cheerleaders

A group of 55 ladies was trimmed to 34 Wednesday night at the Verizon Wireless West Club at Reliant Stadium as the Texans selected their 2007 cheerleading squad. One spot remains and a vote on HoustonTexans.com will determine who fills that spot among four finalists. Details will follow in the coming days.

The 2007 Houston Texans Cheerleaders will have some familiar faces to those familiar with the squad, but there are rookies also littered throughout the roster.

Wednesday's initial group was comprised of the best applicants who auditioned Saturday at the Methodist Training Center in an all day, grueling event that saw hundreds sent home before the final.

Each finalist performed two dances, engaged in a question and answer session with judges and was asked to do a series of kicks while standing in line.

"It just comes down to some nitpicky things in the end," Texans cheerleading coordinator Alto Gary said of the final day. "A couple of their kicks are a little off, stuff like that. Looks come into play, their responses to questions, all that stuff plays a role."

{QUOTE} One veteran who was invited back to the team Wednesday was Summer. This season will be her third in a Houston Texans Cheerleader uniform.

"I'm not originally from Houston so it's a great way for me to become part of the city and get involved in the community," Summer said. "I love the girls and our coach, Alto Gary, I think I have a lot to learn from all of them.

"It's a super experience."

Summer's success Wednesday might have been due to her relatively calm demeanor.

"I think this year I'm pretty calm," Summer said shortly after performing. "I've had two awesome years and you wonder how you can ask for more, but I really didn't get nervous this year because I was at peace with whatever was going to happen."

Another wily vet that also made the cut Wednesday was Elizabeth. This fall will be her fifth season in uniform.

"It's just so much fun. Every year I get something else out of it," Elizabeth said. "It's so great to be a part of this team because the girls just become really good friends. Everyone is so talented I just learn something from each one of them."

And unlike, Summer, Elizabeth was still nervous heading into Wednesday night.

"Oh yeah. Every year it's just gotten worse because it becomes such a part of your life that every year when it comes up, it's just scary to think it can be taken away from you," Elizabeth said.

With the team now set for the most part, the ladies now turn their attention to the Texans Draft Day Party presented by Miller Lite on Saturday.

It will be the squad's first public appearance.

"It's always a challenge, but the dancing is not my biggest concern," Gary said of her squad's first performance. "I'm worried about the costumes because I've had to guess as to what size some of these ladies will be.