Texans preseason getting attention

the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Running back Alfred Blue, a native of Louisiana, and his family were one of the many displaced during the 2005 natural disaster who sought refuge in Houston. FOX will nationally televise the game on Sunday, August 30 at 3 p.m. CDT.

To bookend these games, the Texans will host the San Francisco 49ers to open the preseason and travel to Dallas to finish up the preseason.

Which brings us to the one game not included on this list, the Texans preseason finale. The intrastate rivalry between the two franchises have historically always made for great matchups. Games at AT&T Stadium are always well-traveled by Texans fans. In fact, the noise factor from Houston's fans in Dallas became a national story last year. Remember Tony Romo's comments?

"We played on the road today in that football game," Romo said Oct. 5 in his post-game press conference.

Preseason games don't count for any stats or wins or losses but this year's lineup will certainly be fun to watch.