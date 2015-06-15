Texans react to 'Game of Thrones' finale

Meanwhile, Jesse Clark (Texans social media extraordinaire) and myself, had our own discussion over lunch.

Jesse: Jon Snow is definitely coming back. Melisandre has to bring him back from the dead, if he's dead.

Deepi: Well he sure is coming out with several movies. Maybe he has all the free time because his shooting schedule is clear now.

Jesse: I know Kit Harington has been quoted as saying his character (Snow) is dead and he won't be on the set next season, but I think that's all lip service. That's what he's supposed to say. If it's a secret in the plot, he's certainly not going to give it away.

Deepi: Cersei's walk of shame. I'd bet my money on her next season. Don't cross her now.

Jesse: Plus, with 'The Mountain', aka Frankenstein, back by her side, watch out.

We discussed Theon and Sansa's jump from Winterfell, particularly how the distance was enough to kill Myranda. Then we tried to guess how much snow would be needed to land a distance like that without killing oneself or crushing a limb.

Deepi: Who were all those people circling Khaleesi?

Jesse: The Dothraki.

Deepi: Then why did she drop her ring?

Jesse: So someone would know to look for her if they take her. The important question is whether they will accept her (because of her relationship with Khal Drogo) or will punish her (because of her relationship with Khal Drogo).

Deepi: Yeah, no one's ever finding that little ring in all that grass. But seriously, how lazy was that dragon? I had no idea dragons could be so lazy.

Jesse: That is one tired, stubborn, adolescent dragon. Cleary he is in his rebellious stage and doesn't want to listen to his mother.