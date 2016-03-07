Texans recall meeting Peyton Manning

"I remember specifically, the first time lining up against Peyton, like man, what am I doing in this situation? I finally made it," Cushing said in a February interview with Texans TV. "I'm a little nervous. I think I'm just a rookie or a second-year guy. You play against some of your idols and the guys you really dream about and try to emulate, but you get there one day. You're there and it's one of those things that you get used to and, hopefully one day, certain guys will tell the same thing to you."