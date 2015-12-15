Texans release depth chart for Colts matchup

The Houston Texans (6-7) will travel to Indianapolis for a pivotal divisional game against the Colts (6-7) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both teams hold a 6-7 overall record in 2015 and are tied at the top of the AFC South division. This will mark the first of three straight divisional games to close the regular season for the Texans. The Colts will face the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans following this week in their final two games.

Houston is coming off its second straight loss after falling to the New England Patriots, 27-6, on Sunday Night Football. The Texans were held to 189 total net yards, seven first downs and 24:46 time of possession in the defeat. Despite the limited offensive numbers, WR DeAndre Hopkins caught three passes for 52 yards and a set a single-season career-high in receiving yards, surpassing his previous personal-best from 2014.

Defensively, OLB Jadeveon Clowney notched a career-high 2.0 sacks, as he recorded a sack in his second straight game. OLB Whitney Mercilus picked up a sack too and set a single-season career-high (7.5), as he topped his previous high from 2013.

The Colts also enter Sunday's matchup on a two-game losing streak, having dropped contests to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. In their 51-16 loss to the Jaguars last week, the Colts were outscored 42-3 in the second half after starting the game with a 13-9 lead.

The Texans hold a 4-22 all-time regular season record against the Colts, including a 0-13 mark on the road, as they look for their first-ever win in Indianapolis this weekend. Three out of the last four games in the series have been decided by seven points or less. Houston's last victory over Indianapolis came on Dec. 12, 2012 in a 29-17 decision at NRG Stadium.

Following this Sunday's game, the Texans will close the season with two more divisional opponents in the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston will be looking for a season sweep of each of those teams, having already beaten them earlier in the year.