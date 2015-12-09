Texans release depth chart for Sunday Night Football

Dec 09, 2015 at 01:19 AM

The Houston Texans (6-6) take on the New England Patriots (10-2) on Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton this Sunday at NRG Stadium. The game will be featured on NBC's Sunday Night Football as kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Houston is coming off a 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, which snapped a four-game winning streak. In the loss, Texans QB Brian Hoyer completed 26-of-43 passes for 293 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and a 94.4 passer rating. It was Hoyer's seventh multi-touchdown game of the season and 11th in his career. Hoyer also tied former Texans QB Matt Schaub (2009) for the most three-touchdown games in a season with his third of 2015. WR DeAndre Hopkins continued his impressive season by scoring his 10th touchdown of the year, which set a franchise record for receiving touchdowns in a single season.

Defensively, Houston is led by DE J.J. Watt, who currently leads the NFL in sacks (13.5), tackles for loss (24) and quarterback hits (42). Watt, who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, has recorded more tackles, sacks, quarterback hits, and tackles for loss than he did through the first 12 games in 2014, when he was named the first unanimous Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in NFL history.

The Patriots enter Sunday's matchup in Houston on a two-game losing streak after a 35-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Patriots QB Tom Brady was 29-for-56 for 312 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and a 71.4 passer rating on Sunday. In the loss, the Patriots did welcome back two key players from injury: WR Danny Amendola, who recorded seven receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown, and LB Jamie Collins, who had eight tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defensed in his first game since October 29.

The Texans hold a 1-4 regular season record against the Patriots, including a 1-2 mark at home, since the series began in 2003. Houston has scored 28-or-more points in three of the last four matchups with New England, with their lone win coming on Jan. 3, 2010. Houston is 14-14 against the AFC East all-time, including 1-2 this season. The Texans are also 2-6 all-time on Sunday Night Football.

