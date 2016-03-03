Texans release Foster, Graham and Moore

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have released RB Arian Foster, TE Garrett Graham and S Rahim Moore.

Foster, who signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2009, leaves Houston as the franchise's all-time leading rusher with 6,472 yards and all-time leader in touchdowns with 68 total, including 54 rushing and 14 receiving. Foster, a four-time Pro Bowler (2011-2013; 2015), played in 76 career games (68 starts) in seven seasons and led the NFL in rushing in 2010 when he recorded the most rushing yards ever by an undrafted player with 1,616 yards.

Graham was originally selected by the Texans in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. In 60 career games (31 starts), he totaled 100 receptions for 1,059 yards and 10 touchdowns.