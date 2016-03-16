Texans sign safety Antonio Allen

Allen spent the last four seasons (2012-15) with the New York Jets where he totaled 106 tackles (78 solo), 13 passes defensed, one interception returned for a touchdown, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 38 career games played (18 starts). He missed the 2015 season after suffering an Achilles injury during training camp. In 2013, Allen started nine games at safety, recorded two blocked punts on special teams and scored two touchdowns, returning one on a punt block and the other on an interception. Allen was originally selected by the Jets in the seventh round (242nd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.