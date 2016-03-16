 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Texans sign safety Antonio Allen

Mar 16, 2016 at 09:03 AM

The Houston Texans signed unrestricted free agent S Antonio Allen. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Allen spent the last four seasons (2012-15) with the New York Jets where he totaled 106 tackles (78 solo), 13 passes defensed, one interception returned for a touchdown, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 38 career games played (18 starts). He missed the 2015 season after suffering an Achilles injury during training camp. In 2013, Allen started nine games at safety, recorded two blocked punts on special teams and scored two touchdowns, returning one on a punt block and the other on an interception. Allen was originally selected by the Jets in the seventh round (242nd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

Following are the free agents the Texans have signed (5):

S

Antonio Allen

(6-1, 210)

Unrestricted (New York Jets)

G

Jeff Allen

(6-4, 306)

Unrestricted (Kansas City)

C

Tony Bergstrom

(6-5, 315)

Unrestricted (Oakland)

RB

Lamar Miller

(5-10, 225)

Unrestricted (Miami)

QB

Brock Osweiler

(6-8, 240)

Unrestricted (Denver)

Following are the players the Texans have re-signed (6):

G/T

Jeff Adams

(6-7, 305)

Contract Extension

T

Chris Clark

(6-5, 305)

Unrestricted

CB

Charles James

(5-9, 179)

Contract Extension

P

Shane Lechler

(6-2, 237)

Unrestricted

K

Nick Novak

(6-0, 198)

Unrestricted

S

Eddie Pleasant

(5-10, 210)

Free Agent

Following are the players the Texans have made qualifying offers to (2):

CB

A.J. Bouye

(6-0, 191)

Restricted

OLB

John Simon

(6-1, 252)

Restricted

Antonio Allen's NFL career

See photos from the career of safety Antonio Allen.

