Texans to face several top overall draft picks in 2015 season

The 2015 schedule is out!
Texans fans now know the who, what, where and when of next season, as the team's schedule is all set. Bill O'Brien's squad finished up last year at 9-7 and will look to build on that record in 2015.
With the draft just over a week away, I figured it was the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the top overall picks the Texans will face during the 2015 season. I could have expanded this list to include top five picks, but then it would have gotten really lengthly. In the AFC South alone, there have been several recent top five selections, including the Texans pick of Jadeveon Clowney a year ago.
That said, I kept it simple. The number one overall picks the Texans will face this year are...
Eric Fisher, OL, Kansas City Chiefs (2013)
Fisher was Kansas City's top pick in 2013 out of Central Michigan. The former Chippewah has started 29 games in two season for the Chiefs, including every game last season.
Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts (2012)
Texans fans are quite familiar with Andrew Luck. The Houstonian has had a great start to his career, throwing for 12,957 yards and 86 touchdowns. He has been named to three consecutive Pro Bowls and became the fifth quarterback since 1970 to record 30 victories in the first three season of his career.
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers (2011)
Newton was the Panthers top selection in 2011 after leading Auburn to a National Championship in his lone season on the plains. The former Tiger has thrown for over 14,000 yards as a pro, along with 82 touchdowns. Newton started 14 games last season and had an 82.1 QB rating as the Panthers reached the playoffs.
Mario Williams, DE, Buffalo Bills (2006)
Another name that has some history in the city of Houston. Williams, now a top player in Buffalo, was as most of you know the top overall pick of the Texans back in 2006. Williams has enjoyed a fine career, tallying 91 sacks over nine seasons. He has posted double digits sacks every year he's been in Buffalo.
Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (2005)
Alex Smith is a part of history. He was the first overall selection of the San Francsico 49ers out of Utah. Smith, along with university mate Andrew Bogut, gave Utah the number overall picks in two different sports in the same year. Smith is now the signal caller for the Chiefs and will face off against the Texans in the opening week of the 2015 season.
In addition to the five players above, you can add two more to the list as well. One we don't know, while the other we are all too familiar with.
Take a look at the top players who will visit NRG Stadium and the Houston Texans in 2015.
In week three of the season, the Texans will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barring a trade, the Bucs are poised to make the top selection in next week's draft. Whomever they select will likely be on the active roster for that week three matchup, pushing the total to six overall top picks the team will play against next year.
When it comes to preseason, Peyton Manning and the Texans will square off once again. Manning, the top pick of the 1999 draft, has become of the all-time greats at the position. He, along with his head coach (former Texans head man Gary Kubiak) will take to the turf at NRG Stadium in August.
