Texans vs. Cowboys By the Numbers: Week 4 Stats, Streaks and Series History

Time to dive into the numbers for this matchup between Texas' two NFL teams, the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys. It all started on Sept. 8, 2002, and continues on with the eighth matchup between these two franchises on Sunday afternoon. Let's GO!

Texans vs. Cowboys: The All-Time Series

8 – As I mentioned, this is the eighth matchup between the two organizations.

4 – It's the fourth matchup at Reliant Stadium.

3 – The Texans beat the Cowboys twice at Reliant Stadium (2002 and 2018) and once in Jerry World (2024).

A Texans win would even the series at four apiece.

265 Days and Counting

265 – The Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the 2025 season on Jan. 12, 2026. It was a magical night, but the Texans have not won a game of any sort since that night, 265 days by Sunday's kickoff. (0-1 in the Divisional round, 0-3 in preseason and 0-3 to start the 2026 regular season.)

Inside the Texans Offense at Indianapolis

7 – The Texans had seven offensive drives through the first three quarters of the loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

1 – Of those seven, the Texans put together a sterling 68-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, consisting of seven first downs and ending in a TE Foster Moreau TD reception. However, of the remaining six drives, the Texans generated 29 yards.

9 – In the fourth quarter, the offense picked up NINE first downs on three separate drives, two of those drives resulting in points.

67% – In the loss to the Bills, the Texans were 80% in the red zone, scoring four TDs on five trips to the red zone. In the loss last Sunday, the Texans went two for three in the red zone, scoring touchdowns twice from the one-yard line.

Will Anderson Jr. Is Making His Impact Known

4.0 – DE Will Anderson Jr. has four sacks on the season. He's consistently double teamed or chipped or triple teamed in some cases, yet he's making his impact known every single play, week or season.

1 – He had a strip-sack forced fumble against Daniel Jones and the Colts.

Texans Secondary Takes Away the Outside

36.4% – Colts QB Daniel Jones threw 11 times outside the numbers or deep outside the hashes. He only completed four of those passes, resulting in a 36.4% completion percentage. In fact, one of those 11 passes was intercepted by S Reed Blankenship, the first of his Texans career, which halted a potential Colts scoring drive.

C.J. Stroud's Fourth-Quarter Clip

80% – In the final quarter of last week's game against the Colts, QB C.J. Stroud completed eight of his first 10 passes before he had to fire Hail Marys as a last resort. In that quarter, before the Hail Mary attempts, he was eight of 10 for 114 yards with five completions of 15 yards or more. Projected over a full four quarters at his fourth-quarter clip, he'd have been 32 for 40 for 456 yards.