Texans vs. Jaguars | Week 5

The Houston Texans are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Preseason. Follow along on Gameday Central for more highlights, play-by-play analysis and more.
Watch the game on CBS, KHOU 11 or on the Houston Texans App (geographic restrictions apply). Check out more ways to watch + follow along here.
Check below for can't-miss moments!
Dameon Pierce turned in a fourth-quarter performance to remember on Sunday in Jacksonville.
The rookie running back hammered the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the game. His score, and Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point gave the Texans a 13-6 lead late in the game.
It took just five games for Derek Stingley Jr. to get his first career interception.
The Houston Texans No. 3 overall draft selection picked off Trevor Lawrence with 10:12 remaining in the third quarter at Jacksonville. Tied at 6-6, the Jaguars were looking to take the lead on had second-and-goal from the Houston seven-yard line when Stingley intercepted Lawrence's pass intended for WR Zay Jones.
