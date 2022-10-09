Texans vs. Jaguars | Week 5

Oct 09, 2022 at 01:09 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Houston Texans are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Preseason. Follow along on Gameday Central for more highlights, play-by-play analysis and more.

Watch the game on CBS, KHOU 11 or on the Houston Texans App (geographic restrictions apply). Check out more ways to watch + follow along here.

Check below for can't-miss moments!

Dameon Pierce turned in a fourth-quarter performance to remember on Sunday in Jacksonville.

The rookie running back hammered the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the game. His score, and Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point gave the Texans a 13-6 lead late in the game.

It took just five games for Derek Stingley Jr. to get his first career interception.

The Houston Texans No. 3 overall draft selection picked off Trevor Lawrence with 10:12 remaining in the third quarter at Jacksonville. Tied at 6-6, the Jaguars were looking to take the lead on had second-and-goal from the Houston seven-yard line when Stingley intercepted Lawrence's pass intended for WR Zay Jones.

📸 Game Photos | Texans at Jaguars, Week 5

Browse photos from the Texans, Jaguars Week 5 matchup.

📸 Pregame Pics | Texans at Jaguars, Week 5

Check out some photos of the Houston Texans warming up at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 5. Pregame Pics presented by Gatorade.

📸 | Texans arrive for Week 5 at Jaguars

Check of the best photos of the Texans arriving at TIAA Bank Field to take on the Jaguars in Week 5.

📸 On the Road | Going down to Duval

The Houston Texans are traveling to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 5. Check out some photos presented by Hyundai.

