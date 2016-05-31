Texans waive David Quessenberry

The move comes during the second week of OTA practices, two years after Quessenberry was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Quessenberry had been working his way back to the practice field, but had not been cleared to practice since that June 2014 diagnosis.

"He's an inspiration," O'Brien said. "I think it was this morning, he told me it was two years ago today that we sent him in off the practice field. (Head Athletic Trainer) Kap (Geoff Kaplan) sent him right over to the medical center and they discovered that he had cancer."

Quessenberry was found to have two liters of fluid in his lungs, which were drained immediately, as well as a lymphoma mass. He then began undergoing chemotherapy and radiation. Quessenberry has a few more treatments left this year, according to O'Brien, but the team remains optimistic about his return to football.