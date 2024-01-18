The latest on the showdown & wear Texans gear Friday | Daily Brew

It's Thursday like a Friday.

Today is Thursday, but for the Texans, it's like a Friday because of their practice schedule. Since the team flies to Baltimore tomorrow for Saturday's Divisional playoff showdown with the Ravens, the team will work on the field together one last time this week in preparation.

Don't forget: if you wanna come to the official Houston Texans Watch Party on Saturday in Downtown, click HERE.

ALSO: make sure you're wearing your Texans gear on Friday at work/school. And tweet us some pics of you in it!