The latest on the showdown & wear Texans gear Friday | Daily Brew

Jan 18, 2024 at 08:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

It's Thursday like a Friday.

Today is Thursday, but for the Texans, it's like a Friday because of their practice schedule. Since the team flies to Baltimore tomorrow for Saturday's Divisional playoff showdown with the Ravens, the team will work on the field together one last time this week in preparation.

Don't forget: if you wanna come to the official Houston Texans Watch Party on Saturday in Downtown, click HERE

ALSO: make sure you're wearing your Texans gear on Friday at work/school. And tweet us some pics of you in it!

The Ravens have been talking about the Texans...**and they're impressed**.

Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. has been terrific this season, and he only seems to play better game-by-game. Joshua Koch wrote a cool piece on him, which you can read **HERE**.

Make sure you '**Know Your Foe**', as John Harris breaks down some ins and outs about the Ravens.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to put together an historic rookie season. The great Dale Robertson of the Houston Chronicle went a **little deeper about that**.

Stroud: '**The leader we need**'.

Here's **how to watch/listen** to Saturday's game.

The Athletic had a **cool write-up** on what Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was able to do against the Cleveland defense last Saturday, among other things.

