The Leftovers: Possible post-Draft changes on the way

Roman McPeake: Dear Drew, Does the release of Tashaun Gipson indicate the Texans are content with what they have or will they be looking for a replacement in free agency?

DD: I'd never use the word "content" when describing the Texans and their outlook on the roster. They're always looking to improve. With that in mind, I tend to think there will be another veteran added to the mix at safety before the regular season begins.

Derwin Jordan: Dear Drew, How do you see the draft changing moving forward after so much success with the virtual draft?

DD: I think we'll see more cameras in homes of players, and I would imagine that some teams will continue to do their choosing from home. I know the NFL loves moving the Draft around. Since 2016 when it was in Chicago, it's moved to Philadelphia, Arlington (TX) and Nashville in successive years. It was supposed to be in Las Vegas this year, and next year it's scheduled for Cleveland. Each of those cities saw massive fan participation, and the NFL certainly loves that aspect of it.

But the family side of things, and seeing NFL personnel in their own homes, has a certain appeal as well. I think you'll see the League try to mesh the event and the home aspect of things in the future Drafts.