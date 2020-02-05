The Texans 2019 Awards: Best Run

Sometimes the best run is one made after a catch and that's my submission for the best run in 2019 - Taiwan Jones run after the catch in the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The play will be remembered forever yet most will point to, rightly so, Deshaun Watson's escape from a three-man car crash that he survived. But, Jones' 4.3 speed was the most valuable aspect to that play when he darted to the middle after the catch and then made a mad dash for the South end zone. As he sprinted up the field, I kept yelling his name as if I was reminding everyone in the building who just made that play. I love seeing players that don't normally get a chance to make plays make HISTORIC plays as Taiwan did that day.