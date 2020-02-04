The Texans 2019 Awards: Best Catch 

The best catch of the season has to be Deshaun Watson's touchdown "catch" against the New England Patriots. First of all, it was Deshaun's first catch since high school and a touchdown catch at that. Furthermore, it was the first positive yardage catch for a quarterback in Texans history (Joe Webb was playing receiver when he caught passes). Dave Ragone, Matt Schaub and Brock Osweiler all had catches for negative yards but Watson not only picked up positive yardage, he scored. So, we're going with Deshaun's touchdown catch on a throw from DeAndre Hopkins.