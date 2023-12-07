Tiebreaker scenarios and Derek Stingley, Jr. getting some love | Daily Brew

We're almost there!
It's Thursday, and we're roughly 72 hours away from kickoff in New Jersey. The Texans will practice again this afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and keep preparing for the New York Jets.
Here are a few storylines about your favorite football team.
Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr., fresh off a 2-pick performance in Sunday's win over Denver, **was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week**.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud was on the Pat McAfee show two days ago and **shared some eyebrow-raising thoughts** about his teammate.
Stroud, meanwhile, is **second in the Pro Bowl voting**. Not second among rookies. Or second in the AFC South. Second. Tua Tagavailoa is the only player in the entire league with more votes.
The rookie quarterback also **continues to seek growth and improvement**.
Did somebody say...playoffs? **Here's a tiebreaker breakdown** courtesy of the Houston Chronicle's Matt Young.