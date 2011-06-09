With Father's Day just around the corner on June 19, here are our Top 10 Father's Day Gift Ideas for Texans fans:
Top 10 Texans Father's Day gift ideas
Jun 09, 2011 at 02:23 AM
With Father's Day just around the corner on June 19, here are our Top 10 Father's Day Gift Ideas for Texans fans:
|1) Houston Texans Dad Team Arch T-Shirt - Navy Blue $19.95
|Sure, your dad might sometimes embarrass you with his outlandish game day antics, yelling at the TV screen, and his over-the-top touchdown "dance," but he's still the awesome father who taught you all there is to know about being a Texans fan. Celebrate Dad — aka the "Texans Fanatic" — with this Dad Team Arch tee! It features distressed printed team name and logo graphics on the front and lets the world know that your dad is proud to be both a Houston fan and a father! Link
|!
|2) Replay Photos
|
Check out the Texans' official online store for more gift options. Also, fans who download the Texans Toolbar can accrue points by doing their Father's Day shopping on preferred sites.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA
Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news
J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news
Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100
Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.
news
Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations
It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.
news
Breakfast: The birth of Madden
On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news
Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best
DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.
news
O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience
Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.
news
Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes
The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.
news
Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs
Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.
news
Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100
QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news
Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever
After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.