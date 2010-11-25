Top Holiday Gifts for Texans fans





Searching for the perfect holiday gift can be a painstaking task, but it doesn't have to be a headache.

Check out our list below of the Top Holiday Gift Ideas for Houston Texans fans. There's something for everyone.

1) HOUSTON TEXANS GIFT CARD

Description: Gift cards are available at the official online store and at the Go Texan Store inside Budweiser Plaza at Reliant Stadium. Choose the amount that fits your budget and give the gift that always fits!

Links: Online Store | Go Texan Store2) HOUSTON TEXANS PHOTOS

Description: Decorate your fan cave, office, garage, den or living room with framed or unframed game action photos of Texans players and other team images. Browse our wide selection of photos on the official Houston Texans Photo Store today.

3) HOUSTON TEXANS APPAREL

Description: Nobody has a wider selection of team clothing, including player jerseys, women's attire, hats, gloves, sideline gear and other fashionable outfits, than the official Houston Texans Online Store. There is something for everyone!

4) HOUSTON TEXANS ACCESSORIES

Description: Nothing makes a better stocking stuffer than an official team-licensed accessory. Choose from more than 100 items on the online team store, ranging from key chains, wall clocks and umbrellas to key chains, watches and cell phone cases.

5) HOUSTON TEXANS LOTTERY TICKET

Description: A Houston Texans scratch-off ticket is part of the Texas Lottery. Win great prizes, including private plane road trips to Texans away games, a VIP season-ticket package, autographed authentic Texans jerseys and more.

6)HOUSTON TEXANS CHEERLEADER SWIMSUIT CALENDARDescription: The 2010 Houston Texans Cheerleaders are featured in this 2010-11 Swimsuit Calendar, which is available at all Houston-area Academy locations. Proceeds benefit the Houston Texans Foundation and the Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center.

7)TEXAS BOWL TICKETSDescription: For the first time ever, the Texas Bowl will feature teams facing off from the Big 12 and the Big Ten football conferences. The game will be played at 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2010, at Reliant Stadium. A variety of ticket packages are available.