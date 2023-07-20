Training camp cheat sheets, Ring of Honor talk, Team USA all the way | Daily Brew

Jul 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_DB practice2

Happy Thursday to y'all. Hope you've got your big ol' mug of coffee, chai, or iced latte sitting next to you for today's edition of Daily Brew.

If you need a cram session on the Houston Texans 90-man roster heading into camp, don't worry. You can borrow John Harris' notes. He's got a fantastic Position Breakdown series that rolled out this week. So far, you can catch up on quarterbacks, defensive linemen and (released today!) running backs. Stay tuned for linebackers on Friday...

Harris and Drew Dougherty discussed who might join the late Bob McNair, Andre Johnson and soon-to-be-inducted J.J. Watt into the Ring of Honor. Who will be next? And when?

I had a chance to catch up with CBS Sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala this week. We discussed working the sidelines of an NFL game, her secret to getting some juicy stories for the broadcast (remember Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel cutting up a 700-play highlight reel to get QB Tua Tagovaila's confidence back?) Plus, we chat about the Texans, AFC South, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and more.

See where Laremy Tunsil landed on the Pro Football Focus Top 50 list this week.

And finally,

Good luck to the U.S. Women's soccer team competing in the World Cup! Team USA has a chance to go down in the FIFA history books…

An Nov 04, 2022 image from the Operation Finally Home Community Development Event in Houston, TX.

