Laremy Tunsil named to PFF's 50 best NFL players 

Laremy Tunsil earned a spot on Pro Football Focus's PFF50, a list of the best 50 best players in the NFL entering the 2023 season. The Houston Texans three-time Pro Bowl left tackle secured the No. 38 spot on the list, ahead of QB Lamar Jackson (41), RB Derrick Henry (42) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (43). PFF's lead NFL analyst Sam Monson writes:

"Tunsil had a career year in 2022 as the rest of the Texans struggled. His 91.7 pass-blocking grade ranked first among all tackles, and he surrendered just 17 total pressures in 17 games over the season. Tunsil didn't have a single bad game of pass protection all season and had six perfect games in that area."

Other offensive lineman revealed so far include Browns OG Joel Bitonio (No. 40), Eagles C Jason Kelce (No. 46) and Colts OG Quenton Nelson (No. 48). According to PFF, "No single number or grade dictates this list, but the grading — along with PFF's wins above replacement (WAR) metric — has been used as a foundation while leaning toward the most recent season."

Tunsil, in his eighth NFL season and fifth with the Texans, signed a contract extension with Houston in March, making him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Tunsil has started all 94 games he's appeared in with Houston (2019-22) and Miami (2016-18) and is coming off his third career Pro Bowl selection after starting all 17 games at left tackle last season.