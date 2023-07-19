Laremy Tunsil named to PFF's 50 best NFL players 

Jul 19, 2023 at 03:29 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Laremy Tunsil earned a spot on Pro Football Focus's PFF50, a list of the best 50 best players in the NFL entering the 2023 season. The Houston Texans three-time Pro Bowl left tackle secured the No. 38 spot on the list, ahead of QB Lamar Jackson (41), RB Derrick Henry (42) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (43). PFF's lead NFL analyst Sam Monson writes:

"Tunsil had a career year in 2022 as the rest of the Texans struggled. His 91.7 pass-blocking grade ranked first among all tackles, and he surrendered just 17 total pressures in 17 games over the season. Tunsil didn't have a single bad game of pass protection all season and had six perfect games in that area."

Other offensive lineman revealed so far include Browns OG Joel Bitonio (No. 40), Eagles C Jason Kelce (No. 46) and Colts OG Quenton Nelson (No. 48). According to PFF, "No single number or grade dictates this list, but the grading — along with PFF's wins above replacement (WAR) metric — has been used as a foundation while leaning toward the most recent season."

Tunsil, in his eighth NFL season and fifth with the Texans, signed a contract extension with Houston in March, making him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Tunsil has started all 94 games he's appeared in with Houston (2019-22) and Miami (2016-18) and is coming off his third career Pro Bowl selection after starting all 17 games at left tackle last season.

The PFF50 is being released in increments of 10 players with the top 10 players dropping on Friday. Check out the rest of the list here.

