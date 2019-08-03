Training Camp Day 8: Notes and Quotes

The Texans finished off the week with another padded practice, their fourth of the week, in front of a crowd of fans watching at the Houston Methodist Training Center. This will be the last practice in Houston before the preseason begins. The team leaves on Sunday for joint practices in Green Bay against the Packers.

It is well-known that Bill O'Brien likes to practice against another team in camp. Since he took over as head coach in 2014, the Texans have held joint practices with another team every year to break up the monotony of training camp.

"We have a chance to see how they do things," O'Brien said. "They have a chance to see how we do things, to look at the rosters on both teams. I just think there's a ton you can get out of it."

Joint practice etiquette is that the home team organizes the practice schedule, though O'Brien and Packers head coach have spoken on the phone to discuss the joint practices that will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

Center Nick Martin has not practiced in training camp but will travel with the team to Green Bay. The Texans will try him out to see if he is ready to return.