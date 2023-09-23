Travel Update: Texans at Jaguars | Week 3

Sep 23, 2023 at 01:15 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230923-travel-update

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil (knee) will not travel with the team to Jacksonville and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

