Tyrod Taylor, injury updates & more | Dear Drew

Lawrence: Dear Drew, With the QB carousel that the Texans have been facing over the last couple of months, is it safe to say that the search is over? DD: Tyrod Taylor was "officially" named the starter last week, but he's been this team's leader since shortly after signing in late March. He was excellent on Sunday against Jacksonville, but there really wasn't any doubt about who was in charge of the offense. RB Mark Ingram II called Taylor a “smooth operator” and then went into detail about the veteran quarterback's command of the huddle. Rookie QB Davis Mills got a lot of work in the preseason games because the team wanted him to see live reps. But Taylor's been selected to a Pro Bowl and helped guide the Buffalo Bills to a playoff appearance. He's been good as a starter and good as a backup for over a decade now in the NFL.

@texwardfan22: Dear Drew, Is David Culley the new Bum Phillips? The players seem to love the guy.

DD: I think David Culley would say something to the effect of "Whoa, whoa, whoa". It was awesome to see him coach the Texans to a win yesterday, and really cool that he got a well-deserved game ball. You're right: the players respect all he's given the game, and seem to love playing for him. He's a great leader who's making the most of his opportunity.