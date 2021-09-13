 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Tyrod Taylor, injury updates & more | Dear Drew

Sep 13, 2021 at 05:41 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information.

Lawrence: Dear Drew, With the QB carousel that the Texans have been facing over the last couple of months, is it safe to say that the search is over? DD: Tyrod Taylor was "officially" named the starter last week, but he's been this team's leader since shortly after signing in late March. He was excellent on Sunday against Jacksonville, but there really wasn't any doubt about who was in charge of the offense. RB Mark Ingram II called Taylor a “smooth operator” and then went into detail about the veteran quarterback's command of the huddle. Rookie QB Davis Mills got a lot of work in the preseason games because the team wanted him to see live reps. But Taylor's been selected to a Pro Bowl and helped guide the Buffalo Bills to a playoff appearance. He's been good as a starter and good as a backup for over a decade now in the NFL.

@texwardfan22: Dear Drew, Is David Culley the new Bum Phillips? The players seem to love the guy.
DD: I think David Culley would say something to the effect of "Whoa, whoa, whoa". It was awesome to see him coach the Texans to a win yesterday, and really cool that he got a well-deserved game ball. You're right: the players respect all he's given the game, and seem to love playing for him. He's a great leader who's making the most of his opportunity.

But Bum is the most-loved head coach or manager in Houston pro sports history. Only the Rockets Rudy Tomjanovich comes close. Bum was a unique one, and he had some great Oilers teams in the late 1970s. Culley and the Texans will need to win big and win often to get to that level.

Josue from The H: Dear Drew, Is Brevin Jordan a bust already?
DD: Now it's my turn to say, "Whoa whoa whoa." Jordan was inactive for the first game, but no, he's most assuredly not a bust. Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins and Antony Auclair were the three active tight ends against the Jaguars. Brown was in for 76 percent of the offensive snaps, Akins played 60 percent, while Auclair was in on 46 percent of the snaps. Culley said the Texans went with Auclair over Jordan because they "felt like he was more ready to do what we needed to do than Jordan is." Culley then followed that up by saying, "Jordan is progressing very, very well". I'm pretty sure we'll see Jordan soon enough.

Javari: Dear Drew, How is Lonnie Johnson Jr.?
DD: Johnson had a thigh injury that kept him from playing Sunday. He didn't participate in any of last week's practices and was ruled out on Friday. The Texans are hopeful he'll return soon.

