Unleashing Armstrong



Armstrong pulled in an acrobatic 15-yard touchdown catch in the preseason game at Denver.

Over the past month, Armstrong has six catches for 104 yards to his credit, including five first downs. He's already surpassed his last season's yardage total of 75 and is well on his way to becoming a mainstay in Houston's pass attack.

Armstrong may be a new face on the NFL scene, but his football pedigree dates back to his younger playing days just over a hundred miles northeast of Houston in Jasper, Texas.

Armstrong got a taste of a varied number of positions like quarterback, running back, cornerback and wide receiver. Sure he was athletic at all of them, but it was wide receiver where he's gone on to make a career for himself.

Last week against the Chiefs, Armstrong hauled in two catches. But those 55 yards were incredibly critical plays leading up to the Texans 24-21 road victory.

The first grab came mid-way through the fourth quarter, as a thundering Chiefs crowd made it nearly impossible for the Texans offense to move the ball towards the end zone to overcome a 21-14 point deficit.

Quarterback David Carrhad just been sacked for a four-yard loss and the team found themselves in a clutch, 3 rd and 17 situation. Converting this first down was imperative if the Texans wanted to have a chance at leaving Arrowhead Stadium with a win.



Carr found Armstrong and sent the ball sailing his way. The young receiver responded with ease, hauling in a 20-yard reception to pick up a first and put Houston into Chiefs territory. Three plays later, the Texans offense tied the score at 21.



Armstrong trotted back to the sideline with confidence, eager to make his next move and help out the team.

"You get that burning feeling on third downs," he said about being hungry for the ball. "You have to be ready. I'm always confident in catching the ball because that's my greatest asset. I play my role and that's when we need a play.

"They come to me and need somebody to catch it so I accept it and do what I have to do."

He got another chance to show his dependability on the Texans next and final offensive series. Carr hit Armstrong on a slant and determined to pick up a first down and then some; he raced 35 yards to the Chiefs 30, setting up Kris Brown's game-winning field goal.

"It was a three-step drop and Derick's got to have confidence that he's going to catch the football," head coach Dom Caperssaid after the game. "It was a clutch play in a clutch situation."

Though he's just now starting to flourish in the NFL, Armstrong has made sure to let his presence be known every time he touches the ball.

It all goes back to his very first career catch in the league. It happened last October, when Houston traveled to Tennessee to take on their division foe. Armstrong had been inactive for the first four games heading into the contest with the Titans and was ready to make his debut.