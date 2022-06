Unleashing Armstrong

"I never gave up," Armstrong said about arriving in the NFL."I kept plugging away and chasing my dream and I made it here and I'm very excited."

It was then that the Texans coaching staff knew that Armstrong rounded out the bunch of aerial go-to-guys. It was then that the Texans coaching staff knew that Armstrong rounded out the bunch of aerial go-to-guys. Andre Johnson was the offense's powerhouse, breaking tackles and plowing defenders en route to picking up extra yardage. Jabar Gaffney was the all-around possession receiver with good hands and good speed. Corey Bradford was the unit's explosive play-maker, taking receptions downfield for the long touchdown. And Armstrong was an unexpected target who possessed great confidence, greater hands and a knack for coming up with the ball even in heavy traffic.

The unit is one of the best around, and Armstrong is happy to be around his teammates be involved in such a diverse and complimentary crew.

"I take pride in catching the ball because I'm not as fast as the guys that we have here, but I think as far as being able to catch the ball, that's what helps me," Armstrong said. "My teammates depend on me so I know I have to do well. I know I have to do good for my family also. If I don't make those catches, I could be right back out there."

Armstrong's path to Houston hasn't been one of a typical NFL player. He began his collegiate career at Tyler Junior College in Texas, where he spent two year's as the team's wide receiver.

Though he wasn't playing Division I football, he shared company with some of the state's best athletes.

"It was very competitive," he said. "You have a lot of guys who are talented but don't have the grades at the time to go Division I so a lot went to Junior College. I think when I was there we had one of the Top JC Schools so it was a great experience for me to understand that hey, I need to go a different route to get to where I needed to be."

After two years at Tyler, Armstrong made his way into Division II School Arkansas-Monticello, where he spent one memorable year leading the squad with 65 catches for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns. Even more impressive were the 68 yards on five kickoff returns and 24 rushing yards that he added to his repertoire of one-year accomplishments.

While he didn't receive the recognition that a well-known college would have garnered, the Canadian Football League showed great interest and recruited him to take a spot on the Saskatchewan Roughriders roster.

He spent eight games of the 2001 season on the practice squad and in 2002, broke out as the Roughriders offensive star, again churning out an above 1,000-yard performance. Armstrong's name may not have been recognizable stateside, but he was well-known and loved throughout his new home in Canada.

"I was the man," he laughed. "It was great. I was able to have my jersey in the stores and I thought that was cool. There were a lot of people that appreciated the guys who played football up there and that was a great feeling."

It wasn't like Armstrong had an agent lobbying for his entrance into the NFL, he was on his own. The only thing that could sell him was his performance on the field.