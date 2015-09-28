Updates on Brandon Brooks, Duane Brown

Brooks left Sunday's game before halftime with an ankle injury. He had his ankle taped up and prepared to return, but was unable to get back in the game for the second half.

"I just got rolled up on," Brooks said. "It's pretty painful but part of the game - a work hazard. Anytime you got your teammates out there you really want to go out there and help them out no matter what it is."

Duane Brown, who missed the last two games with a thumb injury, hopes to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game at Atlanta. Houston improved to 1-2 on the season with the 19-9 win over Tampa Bay and will resume practice on Wednesday.