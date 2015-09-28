Updates on Brandon Brooks, Duane Brown

With both Duane Brown and Brandon Brooks out with injuries, the Texans managed to reshuffle offensive linemen in the 19-9 victory over Tampa Bay.
Head coach Bill O'Brien feels optimistic about the health of his starting left tackle and starting right guard.
"I think Brooks will be fine," O'Brien said Monday. "I think that Duane in a similar conversation to like the Arian (Foster) thought there, I think Duane is very close to being back to being able to play."
Brooks left Sunday's game before halftime with an ankle injury. He had his ankle taped up and prepared to return, but was unable to get back in the game for the second half.
"I just got rolled up on," Brooks said. "It's pretty painful but part of the game - a work hazard. Anytime you got your teammates out there you really want to go out there and help them out no matter what it is."
Duane Brown, who missed the last two games with a thumb injury, hopes to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game at Atlanta. Houston improved to 1-2 on the season with the 19-9 win over Tampa Bay and will resume practice on Wednesday.
The Texans will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 4. Kickoff is Sunday at noon C.T. on CBS KHOU-11 and SportsRadio 610.
View photos from Sunday's Texans-Buccaneers game at NRG Stadium.