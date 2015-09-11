Vandermeer's View: 7 predictions for the 2015 season

3. Tight ends catch at least 50 passes

This is the easy one. The whole crew only had 32 grabs last year. It was a strange occurrence considering how much Bill O'Brien used tight ends in New England and the history of tight ends here. Owen Daniels went to two Pro Bowls. And even Billy Miller led the team in year one with 51 catches, including the first in franchise history. I digress. Expect Garrett Graham, C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin to be utilized a lot more this season.

4. Texans will remain a top 5 team in turnover margin

The Texans led the league last year in takeaways. Quintin Demps came into the Texans Radio studio and saw last year's stats on the table. He said "wow" when he noticed the interception total (20, good for 3rd in the league). He's a ball hawk with four picks in each of the last two seasons and you know he and the other DBs are happy about having Watt and friends pressure the passer. The fun continues this season. They might not lead the league but their takeaways, combined with the offense turning it over less (they were 11th last year, not bad but they're looking to improve. Three of the top four teams played on Championship Sunday) means the overall margin will stay healthily on the plus side of the ledger.

5. Passing game will be in the top half of the league

It wasn't last year. Based on 2015's numbers they would have to hit 3,800 yards to do this. They were 24th last season. Naturally they want to run the ball but with both Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallett having 'grown up' in the system there will be more plays through the air than the pundits think. This might be the year the Texans finally eclipse the franchise high of 29 TD passes but I won't go there yet.