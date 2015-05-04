Vandermeer's View: Competition at WR

May 04, 2015
Two months ago Andre Johnson was released and the receiving corps on the Texans was getting thin at a very important position group.

After free agency and the draft, the pass catching crew looks full of interesting possibilities and, dare we say, deep.

Let's start with DeAndre Hopkins. He's only entering year three but he's the lead dog and still has his best years ahead of him. Cecil Shorts and Nate Washington signed as free agents to go along with vets Demaris Johnson and Keshawn Martin.
The draft brought in Jaelen Strong who, in the third round, a lot of people are calling a 'steal.' Keith Mumphery was snagged in the fifth round and should at least be able to help on special teams.

Add these names to folks who have been on campus a couple of years like EZ Nwachukwu and Alan Bonner, or young guns like Travis Labhart and Jace Davis, and you have some very good competition and potentially good depth.

"It's a deep group," said O'Brien to Texans TV, adding "The rookies have to come in here and prove themselves. That's why they're here. We think they can help the team."

"We feel good about the group, where it is right now. Now we have to go out there and practice and make sure we put it all together."

But it all begins with Hopkins, who O'Brien thinks is one of the best in the business. "He's one of the best in the league, I've said that time and time again, I think he's really an elite receiver."

There's a long way to go between now and when Houston lines up against Kansas City and a lot can happen. Raise your hand if you weren't surprised to see Damaris Johnson starting in the slot against Washington on opening day last season.

But there are many pieces to work with for the coaching staff and we look forward to seeing them mold the clay through OTAs and training camp.

