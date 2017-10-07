Vandermeer's View: Midwestern monster invades

Mitch Holthus, the longtime voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, joined me on the air this week. He delivered interesting facts, like the Chiefs have won more playoff games in Houston than they have in Kansas City (ugh, Montana). And that their founder Lamar Hunt did more for the NFL than anyone living west of Wellington Mara's driveway.

We also talked about this year's version of the Chiefs, who are off to a perfect start. Kansas City was ultra-aggressive in the draft, moving up to take Patrick Mahomes from Texas Tech. This move promptly inspired incumbent quarterback Alex Smith to throw eight touchdown passes and no picks through one fourth of the season. Among Smith's goals is to keep the rookie nailed to the bench.

You might recall the Chiefs coming in here and ruining opening day for the Texans. They also ended Houston's season with a 30-0 playoff performance that garnered Andy Reid semi-Sainthood in the Midwest, as it was the first playoff victory for Kansas City since before Mahomes was born.