Vandermeer's View: Monday night mission

Here they are facing an undefeated team in their den. The Bengals are in uncharted waters. They have never won eight in a row, which is notable for a franchise that's been to two Super Bowls and has made the playoffs four consecutive years.

It's impossible to ignore the Texans two blowout losses to Atlanta and Miami as reasons for concern going into the second half of the season.

But Carolina is the best team the Texans have played so far this year and they were tied with them in the 3rd quarter and had the ball down seven with less than 10 minutes to go in the 4th before a Ryan Mallett pick all but sealed the deal. The Texans are hoping the performances against the Falcons and Dolphins were aberrations that have been exorcised from their system.

The win over the Titans two weeks ago healed some wounds but Cincinnati has plenty of weapons to reopen them. We can recall the history between these squads yet 2011 and 2012 seem like a long time ago. The recent history has Brian Hoyer having played well against the Bengals and the Texans losing at home last year in a game in which they didn't hit 70 rushing yards.

The running game has been missing for most of this season. The Texans have only eclipsed 100 team rushing yards once (Tampa Bay) and you can bet that much of the bye week self-scouting effort was spent on how to remedy that. Ground game or not, Hoyer has to play at a high level to get the job done in prime time. If the Texans win you'll probably look at the stat sheet and see a QB rating in the high 90s or better.

Teams have moved the ball between the 20s against the Bengals but they've been kept out of the end zone as Cincy is number four in the NFL in scoring defense. Seattle rushed for 200 yards and won the turnover battle yet somehow lost at Paul Brown Stadium.