Vandermeer's View: QB Conundrum Continues

The last day of minicamp was cancelled, JJ Watt took his teammates to a private screening of the new Terminator flick and Bill O'Brien could now go six weeks without getting asked by the media about his starting quarterback.
The question is still in play and you're confused. You don't want to be at a summer cookout, spilling barbeque sauce on your shirt while anxiously debating who should be under center for your favorite football team.
When O'Brien said that both candidates could start, he meant it. Maybe it's that close. Sometimes there's no outright 'wrong' decision.
Is Chocolate Chip Mint a better ice cream flavor than Cookies and Cream? Don't get me started.
"But it can't be that way," you say. "If you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one" the saying goes. "And we didn't draft __(insert name of whoever you wanted that the Texans didn't draft here)!"
Since we're on the subject. Repeat after me: "You don't need a first round draft choice at quarterback to get to a Super Bowl."
In the last 21 Super Bowls, only three featured matchups between first round quarterbacks. Three!
And before you go complaining that 6th round pick Tom Brady skews the numbers, think again. Brady beat two quarterbacks who weren't even drafted (Jake Delhomme, Kurt Warner), a third round draft choice (Russell Wilson) and one first rounder (Donovan McNabb). Not to take anything away from winning the big one, but you get my point.
I digress.
Come in from the ledge. After all, the Texans went 9-7 with four quarterbacks last year. And, last I checked, none of them went to the Pro Bowl.
Whatever the coaches decide, you never know when your field general might get hurt and you need to pluck from the depth chart. We've seen that around here before a few times (2003, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2014. Wow).
Anyone who's observed practice can tell you that the offense looks way ahead of where it was at this point last year, no matter who is taking snaps. The experience that Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett and Tom Savage all have in the system certainly helps. But the starter mystery continues.
Maybe that's a good thing. Competition brings out the best in people. This is not a political election. The better player will win the job. But the runner up should be ready and should be good enough to also rack up wins for this franchise.
