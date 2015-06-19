Vandermeer's View: QB Conundrum Continues

Jun 19, 2015 at 04:49 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans


The last day of minicamp was cancelled, JJ Watt took his teammates to a private screening of the new Terminator flick and Bill O'Brien could now go six weeks without getting asked by the media about his starting quarterback.

The question is still in play and you're confused. You don't want to be at a summer cookout, spilling barbeque sauce on your shirt while anxiously debating who should be under center for your favorite football team.

When O'Brien said that both candidates could start, he meant it. Maybe it's that close. Sometimes there's no outright 'wrong' decision.

Is Chocolate Chip Mint a better ice cream flavor than Cookies and Cream? Don't get me started.

"But it can't be that way," you say. "If you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one" the saying goes. "And we didn't draft __(insert name of whoever you wanted that the Texans didn't draft here)!"

Since we're on the subject. Repeat after me: "You don't need a first round draft choice at quarterback to get to a Super Bowl."

In the last 21 Super Bowls, only three featured matchups between first round quarterbacks. Three!

And before you go complaining that 6th round pick Tom Brady skews the numbers, think again. Brady beat two quarterbacks who weren't even drafted (Jake Delhomme, Kurt Warner), a third round draft choice (Russell Wilson) and one first rounder (Donovan McNabb). Not to take anything away from winning the big one, but you get my point.

I digress.

Come in from the ledge. After all, the Texans went 9-7 with four quarterbacks last year. And, last I checked, none of them went to the Pro Bowl.

Whatever the coaches decide, you never know when your field general might get hurt and you need to pluck from the depth chart. We've seen that around here before a few times (2003, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2014. Wow).

Anyone who's observed practice can tell you that the offense looks way ahead of where it was at this point last year, no matter who is taking snaps. The experience that Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett and Tom Savage all have in the system certainly helps. But the starter mystery continues.

Maybe that's a good thing. Competition brings out the best in people. This is not a political election. The better player will win the job. But the runner up should be ready and should be good enough to also rack up wins for this franchise.

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 52

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 52

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 52
DL, Thomas Booker, #56
4 / 52

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
5 / 52

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
6 / 52

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
7 / 52

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
8 / 52

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
9 / 52

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
10 / 52

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
11 / 52

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
12 / 52

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
13 / 52

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
14 / 52

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
15 / 52

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
16 / 52

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
17 / 52

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
18 / 52

LB, Christian Harris, #48

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
19 / 52

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
20 / 52

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
21 / 52

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
22 / 52

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
23 / 52

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
24 / 52

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
25 / 52

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
26 / 52

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
27 / 52

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
28 / 52

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
29 / 52

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
30 / 52

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
31 / 52

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
32 / 52

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
33 / 52

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
34 / 52

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
35 / 52

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
36 / 52

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
37 / 52

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
38 / 52

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
39 / 52

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
40 / 52

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
41 / 52

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
42 / 52

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
43 / 52

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19
44 / 52

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19

Michelle C. Watson/© 2022 HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
45 / 52

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DL, Taylor Stallworth, #90
46 / 52

DL, Taylor Stallworth, #90

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
47 / 52

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
48 / 52

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
49 / 52

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
50 / 52

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
51 / 52

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
52 / 52

LS, Jon Weeks #46

