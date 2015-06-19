Vandermeer's View: QB Conundrum Continues

"But it can't be that way," you say. "If you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one" the saying goes. "And we didn't draft __(insert name of whoever you wanted that the Texans didn't draft here)!"

Since we're on the subject. Repeat after me: "You don't need a first round draft choice at quarterback to get to a Super Bowl."

In the last 21 Super Bowls, only three featured matchups between first round quarterbacks. Three!

And before you go complaining that 6th round pick Tom Brady skews the numbers, think again. Brady beat two quarterbacks who weren't even drafted (Jake Delhomme, Kurt Warner), a third round draft choice (Russell Wilson) and one first rounder (Donovan McNabb). Not to take anything away from winning the big one, but you get my point.

I digress.

Come in from the ledge. After all, the Texans went 9-7 with four quarterbacks last year. And, last I checked, none of them went to the Pro Bowl.

Whatever the coaches decide, you never know when your field general might get hurt and you need to pluck from the depth chart. We've seen that around here before a few times (2003, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2014. Wow).

Anyone who's observed practice can tell you that the offense looks way ahead of where it was at this point last year, no matter who is taking snaps. The experience that Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett and Tom Savage all have in the system certainly helps. But the starter mystery continues.