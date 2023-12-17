Veteran safety Jimmie Ward exits game against Titans, being evaluated for a concussion

With 8:34 left in the first quarter, Jimme Ward was involved in a collision across the middle involving multiple players. Ward was slow to get up and immediately went to a knee.
After being evaluated by Texans training staff, Ward was helped off the field. He was downgraded to out with a concussion with 13:09 left in the third quarter.
Ward has missed five games this season due to injury. His most recent run with an injury was a hamstring issue, which he missed three games for. Ward returned for Week 13 against Denver and ended up having the game-winning interception in the endzone to seal a crucial 22-17 Texans victory.