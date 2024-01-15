VICTORY Monday...and another Saturday big game on deck | Daily Brew

That was a tremendous weekend.

The Texans are moving on to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after they hosted a carnival, er, DISMANTLING of the Browns on Saturday at NRG Stadium.

A close game through the first quarter and change turned into a runaway victory when C.J. Stroud found tight end Brevin Jordan for a 76-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. That score was part of 35 unanswered points Houston put up through the close of the contest.

**Up next: a trip to Baltimore or Kansas City**. The Bills host the Steelers later today, and if Buffalo wins, Houston faces the Ravens on the road. If Pittsburgh somehow pulls it off, the Texans head to Arrowhead for a date with the Chiefs. **Either of those games will take place on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT.**