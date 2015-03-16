Vince Wilfork excited to join Watt, Clowney

Vince Wilfork inked a deal with the Texans on Monday, after playing his entire 11-year NFL career as a New England Patriot. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Wilfork (6-2, 325) reportedly also had interest from the Baltimore Ravens or could have rekindled the University of Miami connection in Indianapolis with Colts head coach Chuck Pagano. Instead, he is making plans to play alongside the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and his new teammates in Houston.
"Being able to have a chance to play with a dynamic player such as J.J. Watt also, getting (Jadeveon) Clowney going and (Brian) Cushing and Johnathan Joseph, all those guys, and the offense and what they bring to the table," Wilfork said. "It's a young, exciting team to be around. My goal is just to bring leadership, bring a lot of fun, and bring a lot of experience."
The All-Pro defensive tackle will be reunited with former defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel and former teammate Mike Vrabel, now serving as the Texans linebackers coach.
"I look at it as a great fit," Wilfork said Monday. "Being here with a coach that coached me as a rookie in RAC (Romeo Crennel) and a coach that played with me in (Mike) Vrabel. Also, Billy O (Bill O'Brien) being there for a couple years with me and (George) Godsey."
Wilfork earned two Super Bowl rings as a Patriot, following his first and last seasons in New England (2004, 2014). He announced his departure via Twitter Monday afternoon.
The 33-year-old became a free agent this month when the Patriots declined to pick up his contract option for the 2015 season. He served as the defensive co-captain for seven-consecutive seasons (2008-14) and finished 2014 with 53 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, an interception, and two passes defensed.
Wilfork, a first-round draft pick in the 2004 NFL Draft (21st overall), has been named to five Pro Bowls (2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012) in his career.