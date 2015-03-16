Vince Wilfork excited to join Watt, Clowney

"Being able to have a chance to play with a dynamic player such as J.J. Watt also, getting (Jadeveon) Clowney going and (Brian) Cushing and Johnathan Joseph, all those guys, and the offense and what they bring to the table," Wilfork said. "It's a young, exciting team to be around. My goal is just to bring leadership, bring a lot of fun, and bring a lot of experience."

The All-Pro defensive tackle will be reunited with former defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel and former teammate Mike Vrabel, now serving as the Texans linebackers coach.

"I look at it as a great fit," Wilfork said Monday. "Being here with a coach that coached me as a rookie in RAC (Romeo Crennel) and a coach that played with me in (Mike) Vrabel. Also, Billy O (Bill O'Brien) being there for a couple years with me and (George) Godsey."