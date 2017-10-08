Watt suffers leg injury, does not return vs. Chiefs

"Just coming off the field and just hearing a little bit about it, I don't have a ton of information on it, but I feel terrible for the guy," head coach Bill O'Brien said after the game. "But, with that being said, just knowing him and knowing the type of guy that he is, he's an amazing human being. He's an amazing human being and he will work extremely hard to be back, to be back to play for this football team. I know that."