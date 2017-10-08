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Watt suffers leg injury, does not return vs. Chiefs

Oct 08, 2017 at 05:07 PM

The Texans defense suffered a devastating blow early in the Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. J.J. Watt suffered a serious injury to his left leg and would not return.

"Just coming off the field and just hearing a little bit about it, I don't have a ton of information on it, but I feel terrible for the guy," head coach Bill O'Brien said after the game. "But, with that being said, just knowing him and knowing the type of guy that he is, he's an amazing human being. He's an amazing human being and he will work extremely hard to be back, to be back to play for this football team. I know that."

On the opening drive, J.J. Watt injured his leg on a Chiefs pass play and did not return. While Watt did walk off the field with assistance, he was then immediately evaluated in a tent on the sideline before being carted to the locker room. The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year left NRG Stadium in an ambulance to be further examined at the hospital.

Warmups: Texans vs. Chiefs

Watch Texans players warm up for Sunday Night Football.

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