Week in Review | Jaguars, J.J. Watt and some punter love 

Dec 30, 2022 at 02:22 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans have an active nine-game win streak in place against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This Sunday, the Texans can make it 10-in-a-row if they beat the current AFC South leaders in Houston's final home game of the 2022 season.

A little history

The Texans hold a 28-13 record in the all-time series between the two teams with the home team winning 15-of-20 games. Since the 2011 season, Houston has dominated the matchup, going 19-4 against the Jags. Those four losses came when Jacksonville swept the Texans in the 2013 and 2017 seasons. This year, the Jaguars look to earn their first AFC South title since 2017 which is, coincidentally, the last time they beat the Texans.

J.J. Watt's farewell post

Many of those wins from 2011 onwards featured J.J. Watt who announced on social media that he will be hanging up his cleats following the 2022 season.

Who can forget Watt's iconic pick-six play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2011 Wild Card win? Watt often referenced how he thought the roof would blow off with how loud NRG Stadium was that day in the Texans first-ever playoff game. As for Watt, he was just at the precipice of stardom. The transition from rookie to superstar seemed to happen overnight following that monster play.

Watt announces retirement after 12-year career

Watt says farewell

J.J. Watt’s 1st impression was a sign of things to come

Since the Texans just beat the Titans, here's a look at one of the all-time best mic'd up moments from Watt.

In that Texans 45-14 victory, Watt caught a one-yard touchdown pass from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. On defense, he finished with three solo tackles, 2.0 sacks (for a loss of 24 yards), one tackle for loss, six quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Just a typical day for prime J.J. Watt…

Beating the Titans

Following this year's victory in Tennessee on Christmas Eve, the Texans got some love in Peter King's “Football Morning in America” column this week:

"Much admiration for the Texans, who lost one-score games to Dallas and Kansas City and then went to Nashville and held the paper-tiger Titans to 14 points."

King also named punter Cameron Johnston his special teams player of the week. Johnston, who earned a nod as Pro Bowl alternate this year, had five punts for 220 yards (averaging 44.2 yards per punt). Tremon Smith downed Johnston's final punt at the Houston four-yard line on what would be the Titans final offensive series. King wrote:

"Needing to pin Tennessee back with 75 seconds left and nursing a 19-14 lead in Nashville, Johnston, the ex-Eagle, placed the ball at the Tennessee four-yard line with a 34-yard nine-iron shot. That was crucial, particularly with the struggling Malik Willis unable to move the Titans. The perfect punt was key in Houston breaking its nine-game losing streak."

H-Town love

Who doesn't love nostalgia? Going back even before the Watt era, this color was all over Houston.

It's now back for Fan Appreciation Day...

Houston will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 1 in their final home game of the 2022 season. Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

