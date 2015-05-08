What O'Brien expects of rookies this weekend

May 08, 2015 at 06:14 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Seven Texans draft selections, 16 undrafted rookies, 16 tryouts, and eight eligible practice squad players began rookie minicamp on Friday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

"The first thing they need to do is basically make the team, learn their role and create some value for themselves on this team about making sure they know they are part of a team. They are not here on a field trip to Houston," head coach Bill O'Brien said in his Friday press conference.

O'Brien said he read off a list of current players Thursday night, highlighting where their draft position and what they contributed to the Texans.

"It really doesn't matter where you were drafted," O'Brien said. "That's where you were picked, 'ok that's great.' That's in the past. Now, it's about what you do from this point forward."

Players arrived Thursday for rookie minicamp, which runs Friday through Sunday. O'Brien and the Texans coaching staff will used the three days to assess everyone's "football shape" and to get into a routine consistent with the team.

"They're really here to learn our system, to learn how we do things, to kind of get on our program: 'This is the way we meet. This is the way we walk-through. This is the way we practice,' O'Brien said. "Really, they don't have time for anything other than that. The first thing they need to do is basically make the team, learn their role and create some value for themselves on this team about making sure they know they are part of a team. They are not here on a field trip to Houston. They are here to be the best football player they can be which will help our team and learn what it means to be a Houston Texan."

The Texans signed all seven rookie draft picks on Friday as well as 16 rookie free agents. To see the complete list, click here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

Bob, Janice McNair help students pay for college

Bob and his wife Janice McNair awarded over $1.1 million to graduating seniors in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

Advertising