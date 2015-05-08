What O'Brien expects of rookies this weekend

Seven Texans draft selections, 16 undrafted rookies, 16 tryouts, and eight eligible practice squad players began rookie minicamp on Friday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
"The first thing they need to do is basically make the team, learn their role and create some value for themselves on this team about making sure they know they are part of a team. They are not here on a field trip to Houston," head coach Bill O'Brien said in his Friday press conference.
O'Brien said he read off a list of current players Thursday night, highlighting where their draft position and what they contributed to the Texans.
"It really doesn't matter where you were drafted," O'Brien said. "That's where you were picked, 'ok that's great.' That's in the past. Now, it's about what you do from this point forward."
Players arrived Thursday for rookie minicamp, which runs Friday through Sunday. O'Brien and the Texans coaching staff will used the three days to assess everyone's "football shape" and to get into a routine consistent with the team.
"They're really here to learn our system, to learn how we do things, to kind of get on our program: 'This is the way we meet. This is the way we walk-through. This is the way we practice,' O'Brien said. "Really, they don't have time for anything other than that. The first thing they need to do is basically make the team, learn their role and create some value for themselves on this team about making sure they know they are part of a team. They are not here on a field trip to Houston. They are here to be the best football player they can be which will help our team and learn what it means to be a Houston Texan."
The Texans signed all seven rookie draft picks on Friday as well as 16 rookie free agents. To see the complete list, click here.