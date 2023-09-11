What went down in Baltimore? | Daily Brew

-'Clean things up' was the overriding theme of the postgame press conferences and interviews.

-One of the big stories going into the game was 'How will C.J. Stroud look in his first regular season start?' His teammates liked what they saw, and Stroud said he wants to play a lot better.

-Another story entering yesterday was 'Watch out for Will Anderson, Jr.' He did not disappoint.

-Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris broke down the big plays from yesterday's loss.

-Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shared his perspective on what went down in Baltimore yesterday.