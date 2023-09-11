What went down in Baltimore? | Daily Brew

Good morning.
Sunday was a bummer in Baltimore.
The Texans still haven't won at M&T Bank Stadium. Houston fell to the Ravens, 25-9, but showed some flashes of good on both sides of the ball.
Let's get into it: if you were camping, or spelunking, or away from a TV/Radio until RIGHT now...and you need to know what happened yesterday, we have you covered.
-'Clean things up' was the overriding theme of the postgame press conferences and interviews.
-One of the big stories going into the game was 'How will C.J. Stroud look in his first regular season start?' His teammates liked what they saw, and Stroud said he wants to play a lot better.
-Another story entering yesterday was 'Watch out for Will Anderson, Jr.' He did not disappoint.
-Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris broke down the big plays from yesterday's loss.
-Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shared his perspective on what went down in Baltimore yesterday.
-Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle had this piece on the aggressiveness of the Texans defense.
Next up...it's Indianapolis this Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston beat the Colts on the road to close last season, and began the year with a tie at home.
Yesterday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis showed some flashes of excitement but fell to the Jaguars.