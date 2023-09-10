Texans at Ravens, Week 1 | Big Play Breakdown

The Ravens took over on a short field after the Texans couldn't convert on fourth down on the previous Texans drive. However, the Texans defense held strong, forcing the Ravens into a key third and six early in the game. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson's offense motioned into a bunch set on the right side with a lone receiver to the near side. Jackson wanted dynamic rookie Zay Flowers on a crosser but ﻿Steven Nelson﻿ was right in his hip pocket all the way across the field. Making things really difficult for Jackson was the stunt that the Texans brought to the party. ﻿Will Anderson Jr.﻿ and ﻿Jerry Hughes﻿ lined up on the same side of the field, but Anderson looped HARD inside Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler. Because LB ﻿Denzel Perryman﻿ and ﻿Christian Harris﻿ rushed from the opposite side, there were no bodies inside to help on Anderson Jr. The rookie from Alabama forced Jackson to back up and Lamar got nothing on the throw to Flowers. Nelson's great coverage put him in position to bump Flowers out of the way and snatch the first interception of the season. Great rush and great coverage working together.