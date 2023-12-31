Will Anderson Jr. etches name into Texans history books | Week 17

The impressive list includes the likes of Whitney Mercilus, J.J. Watt, Mario Williams and DeMeco Ryans. These are the players who rank in the Top 10 all-time in the sacks in a single season by a rookie in Texans franchise history.
Entering Sunday's showdown with the Titans, rookie defensive end WIll Anderson Jr. ranked 5th all-time on that list with five sacks and had missed the last two games due to injury.
With time waning down in the first half, a pair of explosive plays, which ended in sacks of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the rookie took over the top spot all-time with his sixth and seventh sack of the 2023 season.
Anderson surpassed Mercilus and Brooks Reed's six sacks in the 2012 and 2011 seasons, respectively, to take over the all-time lead.
With a game and a half left in the regular season, Anderson has a chance to pad that lead even more. He currently is tied for second in the NFL among rookies in the sacks category.
Ryans is 10th all-time on the list with 3.5 sacks his rookie season in 2006, while J.J. Watt registered 5.5 in his rookie year in 2011.