Young the choice for Texans at 2 overall? | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

Bryce Young is still the most-mocked player to the Texans at second overall in this year's NFL Draft.

With 24 days until the Draft begins in Kansas City, the latest round of mock drafts still have the 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback headed to Houston. The Alabama quarterback was mocked to Houston on 34 of the 45 (75.6%) more prominent mock drafts surveyed by HoustonTexans.com. Two weeks ago, Young was also the choice at two overall. We will release the Mock Draft Roundup for the 12th overall pick tomorrow.

Young appeared in 34 games for the Crimson Tide the last three seasons and threw 80 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions in that span.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was projected as the Texans' second overall pick in 10 (22.2%) different mock drafts. Stroud played in 26 games the past three seasons, tossing 85 touchdowns and 12 picks.